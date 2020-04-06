Fayetteville — The Fayette County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a resident of Fayette County.
The Health Department is investigating and will notify close contacts who are household members, employers, and health care professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
Dr. Anita Stewart, health officer for the Health Department, said, "We are blessed to have a community that has taken social distancing and nonpharmacological methods seriously, allowing for a delay in disease prevalence. We must remember to keep this under control, we need to continue to do the right thing to keep each other safe."
The Health Department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing.
For more information or if you feel you need to be tested in Fayette County, contact your primary care provider or the Fayette County Health department at 304-574-1617.