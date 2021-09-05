Fayette Health Department issues advisory about Oak Leaf Festival

According to the Fayette County Health Department, several of the workers and volunteers at the Oak Leaf Festival in Oak Hill have tested positive for Covid-19.
"If you attended the festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, you should consider yourself exposed to the virus," read a Sunday press release from the health department. "Please self-monitor for symptoms and take advantage of free testing opportunities."
Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass said that Sunday's remaining Oak Leaf Festival events were canceled but that — weather permitting — tonight's fireworks display will still be held. He also said that, until further notice, any festival events on public property in the city are on hold.
When considering testing options, individuals are asked not to go to Med Express or the local hospital for a Covid-19 test, FCHD officials said. "Our hospital system is working above capacity taking care of critically ill patients. Instead, please take advantage of one of the testing opportunities below."
Those free testing opportunities include:
• Fayette County Health Department (new location behind Med Express) — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Ruby Welcome Center — Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Walgreens — daily by appointment
• Smithers Gateway Center — Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.
• Meadow Bridge High School — Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
• Midland Trail High School — Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
• Rainelle Medical Center — Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
• New River Health, Scarbro — Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department is "pleading with the community to get vaccinated, practice physical distancing, wash hands and wear face coverings when in public," the release said.
For additional information, contact the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.