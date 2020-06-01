Fayette has fourth COVID-19 death

The mantra invoked repeatedly by health officials as they dispense advice for responding to COVID-19 could be equated to routine "take 'em one game at a time" coach-speak.
If it were only a game.
It's not, and officials intend to keep driving home the safety message until they feel the danger of further spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus has passed.
"We need to practice good, strong physical distancing, good hand hygiene and make sure people are wearing your face coverings when you're out in public," Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, said last week in the midst of drive-through COVID-19 testing at Oak Hill High School. "That's one of the best prevention methods.
"I know people get tired of hearing us saying it, but it really is what we need to be doing to see this thing through."
Through a Monday, June 1, evening update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Fayette County had 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of last Friday, when the number stood at 46, seven were confining at home, six were in the hospital, 30 had recovered, and there had been four deaths.
"It's also good to mention the majority of our cases are now recovered," said Harlan.
All four Fayette County COVID-19 deaths have had some connection to Montgomery General Hospital, Harlan said.
To further underscore the importance of continued vigilance by the public, Harlan revealed five more positive cases on Saturday, all of which were the result of the Oak Hill High testing.
The past week was a busy one testing-wise for Fayette health officials.
On Tuesday, May 26, the health department had an availability for testing workers and children from an Oak Hill day care center. On May 22, a worker at A Place to Grow tested positive for COVID-19, despite being asymptomatic. Only a small number of tests was administered at Tuesday's testing opportunity held specifically for A Place to Grow, and Harlan said Thursday all results received came back negative.
On the same day, 73 tests were registered at the Mount Hope Fire Department in partnership with Mount Hope Fire and EMS.
The next day, 77 individuals were tested during another event in Mount Hope, this one at the Kilsyth Freewill Baptist Church.
Finally, 165 were tested at OHHS on Thursday. The Wednesday and Thursday sessions were in partnership with New River Health Association.
The week's tests were part of Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically underserved counties. They involved the Fayette County Health Department, in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the DHHR, and the West Virginia National Guard.
Through Saturday evening, May 30, 3,090 tests had been administered in Fayette County.
In the May 18-24 time span, seven COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county, and six of those fell in the 20-29 age group, according to numbers compiled on the DHHR's enhanced COVID-19 website. The other was in the 50-59 age category.
"We are learning more and more about this virus as it goes along," Harlan said. "Things continue to change.
"No matter what your age, you need to be cautious."
On Tuesday, June 2, drive-through testing will be conducted at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope. Harlan said future sessions have been suggested for locales such as Gauley Bridge and Meadow Bridge, although plans haven't been finalized.
Harlan received some messages from the public related to an increase in foot traffic and gatherings in the county on Memorial Day weekend, but she saw "nothing major" that needed addressed.
"Our businesses have been pretty amazing on the planning and the forethought of just making sure that they are using every bit of precaution that they can to make sure they keep people safe," said Harlan. "For the most part, everyone's done a really good job."
Looking down the road, caution is urged in planning and staging gatherings, with anything involving more than 25 people not recommended.
"(With) fairs and festivals, we're still encouraging folks not to schedule anything through June," Harlan said. "I've already talked to a few, though, that are considering canceling things in July (and beyond)."
She mentioned specifically a recent announcement that this summer's Oak Leaf Festival in Oak Hill has been canceled.
"It's going to be really difficult for people to follow the guidelines and continue on with Fourth of July celebrations and things like that," Harlan said.
