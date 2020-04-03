As of Friday, April 3, Fayette was one of 24 West Virginia counties without a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to an official report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
As the fluid situation evolves, county officials and health care providers are assessing their ability to respond if that scenario changes.
Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, discussed the situation following a drive-through COVID-19 testing Thursday.
"We're just trying to stay on top of this and in front of it, and we're just going to do whatever we need to do to deal with what's happening," Harlan said Thursday as another round of testing wrapped up at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, a Boy Scouts of America facility at Mount Hope.
Assessing needs and securing and having on hand the necessary equipment needed for local response to the pandemic — now and moving forward — is critical, Harlan said.
"Every day, that's a challenge," she said. "We are working daily to make sure that we have the supplies we need. Currently, we're in decent shape.
"But, we continue to work on making sure we have the testing supplies we need, making sure we have PPE for all our health care providers and our first responders. That's something we're working on every single day. We're working with every health care provider in the county to make sure they have what they need; both hospitals, the community health centers, urgent care centers, nursing homes, all of those."
Abide by order
Kevin Walker, director of the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, has a simple message to county residents as West Virginia and Fayette County remain under a state of emergency and stay-at-home orders except for the case of legitimate, approved travel.
"Our biggest message right now is to please abide by our executive order set forth by our governor through the health departments and everything," Walker said Thursday. "Stay at home.
"Until people abide by these rules, we're not going to flatten the curve."
"If you don't need to go somewhere, don't go anywhere," he added. "Just go to the immediate place that you need to, pharmacy, grocery store or anything like that.
"To be out joyriding and doing whatever you want to do, don't do it. ... Let us get a handle on what's going on. Let us to try to flatten the curve."
Statewide tally
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Friday morning confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive case count statewide to 237.
As of April 3, 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths.
A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.
As of Wednesday, Fayette County as a whole had tested about 125 people, said Harlan. COVID-19 testing will continue locally next week. "The Fayette County Health Department along with our partners are going to plan to continue doing the drive-through testing as long as necessary."
For the most up-to-date information, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19. For more from the Fayette County Health Department, visit fayettehealth.wv.gov, visit Fayette County Health Department on Facebook, or call 304-574-1617.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe