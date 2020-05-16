Death attributed to COVID-19 has reached into southern West Virginia, claiming the life of an 89-year-old man from Fayette County, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources afternoon report. He became the state’s 65th victim of the highly contagious disease.
No other details were released by the state agency.
At the same time, two more confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Fayette County, pushing its total to 38. Of the state’s 55 counties, Fayette County is tied with Ohio County with the ninth most cases.
This is a developing story.