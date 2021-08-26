LANSING – The Fayette County Family Treatment Court will have an opening ceremony at noon on Monday, Aug. 30, at Smokey’s On The Gorge restaurant.
The restaurant is located at 1 Ames Height Road or 219 Chestnutburg Road in Lansing.
The Fayette County Family Treatment Court is the ninth Family Treatment Court to open in West Virginia. The others are in Boone, Calhoun/Roane, Logan, McDowell, Nicholas, Ohio, Randolph, and Wood Counties.
Family treatment courts are designed to return children to a safer home environment and achieve permanency faster and more effectively than traditional methods. Family treatment courts serve individuals with substance use disorder who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases. The Supreme Court provides oversight, technical assistance, and training. A State Family Treatment Court Advisory Committee and the Supreme Court Division of Probation Services set criteria for eligibility and participation.
The West Virginia court system continues to add treatment courts throughout the state and to support and celebrate graduates who complete such specialty court programs. The goal of treatment courts is to help participants overcome substance use disorder and mental illness, thus improving the quality of life for them and their families.