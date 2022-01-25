Fayette County seeing increased Covid outbreaks at nursing care facilities

Rampant community spread of Covid-19 in Fayette County has resulted in recent outbreaks at several health care facilities, as well as a reopened outbreak situation at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.
With the largest amount of the current cases most likely resulting from the Omicron variant, according to Dr. Anita Stewart, Fayette County health officer, said that last week featured Fayette County's largest seven-day case and individual-day case totals since the pandemic began.
And, it likely has not peaked, she said Monday. "I anticipate that we could have higher numbers this week, just by the amount of spread that we're seeing," Stewart said. "I think we at least have a few more weeks of this before it starts to trend down."
As always, she stressed, it is important that the public "use good common sense to protect yourself and others right now."
In a seven-day period through midnight on Jan. 24, there were 928 Covid-19 cases and one death attributed to Covid-19 in Fayette. The single-day case record of 217 occurred on Friday, Jan. 21.
As of Jan. 21, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported active outbreaks in four Fayette County nursing homes and at Montgomery General Hospital.
"Unfortunately the community spread is so high, we have outbreaks in every long-term facility except Hilltop, and that likely will change this week," said Stewart. Also, the prison outbreak was reopened. As of Jan. 24, the DHHR dashboard listed 11 active Covid-19 cases at MOCC, and 310 were in quarantine.
At MGH, 26 patients and 14 staff members were infected at the time of the most recent update. There had been no deaths associated with the current outbreak. At the accompanying elderly care center, four staff members were positive.
"Everything is stable there," Stewart said Monday about the hospital situation.
Active outbreaks were listed at three other Fayette County facilities on Jan. 21. One resident and two staff members were positive at Ansted Center, two residents and one staff were positive at Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and four positive staff cases were active at Hidden Valley.
There were also active outbreaks at two eastern Kanawha County nursing homes — four positive residents and 11 staff at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center, and three positive staff at Marmet Center.
"We're working really closely with schools, businesses and the public just to really try to reinforce if you have even mild symptoms to get tested," Stewart said. "This is very, very contagious, and we're seeing rapid spread.
"One good point to glean from this is we're two years in and people know what to do. Most people are, if they're getting sick, getting tested and staying home, and they're trying to do their part to keep their community safe.
"We also have multiple entities in our communities that are able to test, and we have health care providers really stepping up as they have been this pandemic to see patients that are ill and to try to keep the ERs for our sickest patients."
With such high numbers, tracking it all is extremely difficult, Stewart admitted. "We're at a point where when numbers get this high, case investigation and contact tracing is not going to work. We're so inundated, our infection rate is so high here that really, any contact you have, one in three or one in four people are going to be positive. Our percent positive in our testing lanes has been up to 53 percent.
"With the amount of cases we've had, we've really tried to prioritize cases. So, instead of getting a phone call from the health department, when people are positive they're getting a text message." The key is to prioritize cases based on risks, she said.
While National Guard personnel have been "wonderful" in supporting local contact tracing and testing efforts over the months, they have largely been redirected to assist hospitals elsewhere, where they will be a "huge asset for a hospital that's overwhelmed," Stewart said.
"What we've seen in these outbreaks is that this has all been driven by community transmission and/or changes to visitation policies ... that allowed more traffic in and out of multi-care facilities," said Stewart.
Of the 928 Fayette cases through Monday, the largest breakdown via cases in age classifications included 156 in 41-50 (16.81 percent), 133 in 31-40 (14.33 percent) and 110 in 5-11 (11.85 percent).
According to Stewart, no classrooms or schools have had to be closed due to case numbers. "We are changing the way we're reporting the school cases," she said. "It's now aggregate data versus how they had initially been reporting outbreaks in schools. We haven't learned yet from the state what the threshold will be for considering an outbreak for potential closure of a classroom or school. Hopefully we'll hear this week from state leadership what their recommendations are for that."
"I'm very proud of our schools, our kids and faculty, for masking and taking this seriously," she continued. Keys have been monitoring symptoms, testing when necessary, and being willing to add other levels of mitigation, such as test-to-play, which "has worked quite well here.
"We know that the safest place for our kids to be is in school."
Fayette's active cases stood at 548 on Friday before climbing to 788 on Monday. On Tuesday, the active cases were reported at 710, according to the DHHR.
West Virginians ages 5-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12-and-older. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
