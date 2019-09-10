The Office of National Drug Control Policy has designated Fayette County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).
Fayette County is now the 23rd county in the state to receive the designation, which will enable the county to receive federal resources to further the coordination and development of drug control efforts among federal, state and local law enforcement officials, according to officials.
The designation will also make it possible for local agencies to benefit from ongoing HIDTA-coordinated initiatives that are working to reduce drug use and its consequences across the entire country.
“This is great news for Fayette County and all of the efforts to fight the opioid epidemic there,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a release. “A HIDTA designation means more resources to support local efforts and solutions that are already making a difference; and it will help local, state, and community leaders do even more to put an end to the drug crisis here in West Virginia."
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a separate release he has advocated for Fayette County to receive the designation.
"This designation will ensure law enforcement officials and drug task forces in Fayette County are well equipped to combat the influx of drugs coming into the counties and our entire state," Manchin said. "Addressing our state’s opioid crisis is one of my top priorities and I will continue to fight for West Virginia to get the resources we need to end this epidemic."
Other counties with a HIDTA designation include: Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wood and Wyoming.
