The daily cumulative positive test rate result for COVID-19 ticked below 2 percent on Wednesday as the daily rate came in at 1.44 percent.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,113 additional lab results in the previous 24 hours with 16 of those coming back positive. Overall, the state has received 104,333 lab results with 2,077 positive tests for an overall rate of 1.99 percent.
The DHHR reported two more confirmed cases in Fayette County, pushing its total to 52 – by far the most of any county in southern West Virginia. Raleigh County added another confirmed case, upping its total to 16.
Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle continued to trend higher in the Wednesday report, leading the state with 315 confirmed cases, seven more than its Tuesday tally. Kanawha County, having posted the second most cases of any county in the state, held at 228 cases of the highly infectious disease.
Deaths from complications of COVID-19 infection remained at 78.
Testing is underway at various prisons around the state without any results being reported yet.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (315/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (194/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).