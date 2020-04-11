The Fayette County Health Department has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in residents in Fayette County.
The Health Department is investigating and will notify close contacts who are household members, employers, and health care professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
Dr. Anita Stewart, health officer for Fayette County Health Department, stated, “It’s important to stay calm and continue social and physical distancing efforts, particularly during a time of year when family and friends tend to gather. The more seriously we follow this, the less the impact will be in our community.”
The Health Department asks that the community continue to practice physical distancing.
If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, contact your primary care provider or the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617.
No additional information will be released regarding the individuals, including the cities in which they live.
– Fayette Health Department