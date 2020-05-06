Fayette cases jump

Spurred by 15 positive tests at Montgomery General Hospital in recent days, Fayette County's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 20 to 28 in a single day and from 12 cases just a week ago Tuesday.
Via email Wednesday, Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan confirmed the 40 percent increase in cases from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 19 cases are active and nine are classified as recovered.
The surge at the hospital comes as the state is taking steps to open up businesses and activities, including elective surgeries at hospitals.
The county's first COVID-19 case was announced one month ago on April 6.
The spike in cases in Fayette County was traced to a hospital employee who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 following an off-site test on Sunday. In a press release at the time, officials said a MGH patient was also being observed.
According to President and CEO Vickie Gay, the patient was transferred to a Charleston hospital but was ruled negative. However, the circumstances triggered an outbreak investigation, resulting in testing 50 hospital employees and 11 patients earlier this week.
As of Wednesday, nine hospital employees were confirmed COVID-19 positive, as well as six patients, Gay said.
The investigation was a collaboration between the hospital, the Fayette County Health Department and epidemiology representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
"From all indications, this outbreak resulted from social contact, and I don't believe people are taking adequate precautions," Gay said. "Wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing are so important."
Gay said the cases originated from the third-floor acute care section of the hospital. All staff members and patients in that unit have been tested. Other staff members who may have had ancillary contact with any of those employees or patients were also tested.
"The staff affected are self-isolating at home and we continue to care for the inpatients who are all stable and mostly asymptomatic at this time," Gay said. "We believe to have surpassed the incubation period as determined by our timeline tracing and have confidence in full recoveries for all involved."
Three of the patients from the affected area, who tested negative for the virus, were allowed to go home.
Gay said the outbreak has been contained in the wing and no COVID-19 spread has been exhibited in the rest of the hospital.
"We have been cautious to not yet resume elective surgeries (and) are continuing to encourage the use of telehealth visits where appropriate and are not sharing staff across departments so as to minimize the risk of cross-contamination while we focus our efforts on containing the spread of this virus," Gay said. "We take patient safety very seriously and remain committed to ensuring the well-being of our facility and community.
"We knew that it wasn't a matter of if this would happen, but when," Gay said."We have been preparing for months with the support of our medical staff, under the dedicated leadership of Dr. Anita Stewart at the Fayette County Health Department."
The hospital is committed to ongoing screening, Gay said.
About 400 staff and patients at MGH and the Montgomery Rehab and Nursing facility were tested April 22, with all results negative. Another round of testing at the nursing home is planned for Friday.
According to its website, Montgomery General Hospital is a 25 bed critical access facility that provides care to over 1,000 inpatients, 40,000 outpatients, and care for over 10,000 emergencies on an annual basis.
• • •
As of the May 3 morning update from the West Virginia DHHR, there were 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fayette County. However, six more cases had been added to the total by the evening DHHR update on May 5, pushing confirmed cases to 20. That number remained through the May 6 morning update, but the tally of confirmed cases had risen to 27 in the evening report. Harlan confirmed the 28th case later Wednesday.
DHHR's numbers often lag the county level reports.
As of April 24, Harlan said over 1,000 tests had been administered on all staff and patients at the five county long-term care facilities — Hidden Valley, Ansted Center, Montgomery Rehab and Nursing, Fayette Nursing and Rehab and Hilltop Center. Through lab results announced by Tuesday morning, April 28, Fayette had 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none were from nursing homes.
"When we tested nursing home staff and residents per the governor's order, during the week of April 20, all of those results came back negative," said Harlan.
"However, since then we have had employees and residents test positive. MGH is in the process of testing other staff and residents and those results are coming in."
Harlan said she expects to have more details on the outbreak investigation Thursday.
The department is still offering testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center.
Anyone with questions can call the health department 304-574-1617 or visit the department on Facebook.
• • •
The Fayette County Health Department recently recommended the postponement or cancellation of events such as camps, fairs, festivals, pool openings or gatherings of over 25 people until after July 1.
"We will be continually evaluating both our local and state capacity and disease burden to provide updates for event planning," said Dr. Stewart, the county's health officer, on the health department's Facebook page. "We do encourage the consideration of virtual experiences if that would adhere to your individual mission of community engagement.
"We apologize for the inconvenience that this plays in the planning and development of a successful event," she said. "Our number one goal is to continue to support the health and safety of our community. We look forward to days ahead when there is less of a public health threat from COVID-19."
"We are strongly recommending that people stay the course," said Harlan. "Continue to practice physical distancing.
"Don't go out unless you have to and if you must go out, wear some type of face covering."
• • •
In light of the recent spike, Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph said testing in the county will be increased.
"People need to be reminded that this (COVID-19 situation) has not changed," she said. "It is highly contagious and deadly. Safe measures must be practiced.
"Opening for Fayette County now, in my opinion, is not wise and (is) dangerous when considering health and safety for all of us," said Scalph, a small business owner herself. "And, economically, the end results of opening too soon could be more difficult to recover from than if we would wait just a week or two longer."
• • •
On Wednesday, Gov. Justice issued an executive order that directs the DHHR and the West Virginia National Guard to test all day care employees, as well as all residents and staff members at assisted living facilities and residential care communities throughout the state for COVID-19.
"With our day cares, we've had several different staffs, as they're trying to get back up and running, to voluntarily test themselves," Justice said. "We've had four positives on staff that have come in from Kanawha County. And the thing is that none of these people had any symptoms.
"It is our hope, in every way, we can have all of our day cares up and open," Justice was quoted in a press release from his office. "We need them to take care of our children as our workers go back to work. But we absolutely cannot risk anything to our children or anything our children maybe could take back to their families.”
He also stressed the importance of keeping the vulnerable populations at West Virginia's assisted living facilities and residential care communities as safe as possible.
Last month, West Virginia became the first state to require COVID-19 testing for all nursing home residents and staff statewide. In the time since, other states have followed suit.
Also Monday, Justice announced he has directed targeted testing to begin in several African American communities in West Virginia. The enhanced testing will be a main focus of the newly-established COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities — a task force administered by the WV DHHR with the mission of investigating the effect of COVID-19 on African American communities across the state.
"We are looking at these communities and doing the prudent work that will enable us to ensure that we won't have critical problems in those communities as well," Justice said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while statistics on the effects of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minority groups are still emerging, current data suggest a disproportionate burden of illness and death.
State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp and DHHR Bureau for Public Health staff have been compiling and analyzing data for several weeks.
"Based upon that data, we've begun the process of establishing specific areas in the state where we will increase testing," DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said. Those increased testing efforts will initially be centered in Berkeley, Jefferson, Marion, Monongalia and Raleigh counties, he said.
The DHHR plans to utilize the West Virginia National Guard's mobile testing and drive-through testing capabilities to enhance testing in these areas. The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, under Executive Director Jill Upson, will help the DHHR and the task force coordinate public outreach and testing efforts.
