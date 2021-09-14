Covid-19 case numbers in Fayette County displayed a disquieting upward trend over the past weekend.
According to figures on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard, Fayette County Covid-19 cases identified on Friday through Sunday alone totaled 200 (69 Friday, 73 Saturday and 58 Sunday). That number dipped to 30 cases on Monday.
For the seven-day period through midnight on Sept. 13, 341 cases and two deaths were recorded in Fayette. For comparison, in a complete week in late June, there were three county cases.
On Sept. 13, the active cases in the county had climbed to 787. There were 21 active Fayette cases on July 19 and 124 active on Aug. 2.
Of the 341 cases from the recent seven-day period, the largest number (48, 14.08 percent) came from the 31-40 age group. There were 43 cases (12.61 percent) in the 41-50 group, and 41 cases (12.02 percent) among those 51-60 years old. In the younger set, 37 cases (10.85 percent) came from the 5-11 age classification, 33 (9.68) from the 12-15 group, 30 (8.80) from 16-20 and 12 (3.52) from 0-4.
On Monday, Sept. 13, Fayette County Schools identified three new positive Covid-19 cases in schools. They were at Oak Hill Middle (two) and Oak Hill High (one).
On Sunday, Sept. 12, FCS announced 17 new cases in the county school system. They occurred at the following schools: Divide Elementary, 2; Meadow Bridge Elementary, 1; New River Primary, 1; New River Intermediate, 2; Oak Hill Middle, 1; Meadow Bridge High, 1; Midland Trail High, 3; and Oak Hill High, 6.
The previous day, 29 more positive school cases were revealed over a two-day period. Seven of those cases occurred at Midland Trail High School, and six were at Oak Hill High. The breakdown of other involved schools was as follows: Oak Hill Middle, 4; Meadow Bridge High, 3; New River Intermediate, 3; Divide Elementary, 2; New River Primary, 2; Valley PK-8, 1; and Meadow Bridge Elementary, 1.
Since the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 16, FCS has identified 176 Covid-19 cases within the school system, with 91 of those occurring in September. Superintendent Gary Hough said Wednesday the recent cases are nearly all based on community spread and activities outside the school setting.
Oak Hill high and middle schools, each with four cases, and Meadow Bridge High, with 10 cases, are still listed as having school outbreaks by the West Virginia Department of Education. Those numbers go back to Aug. 26 (OHMS), Sept. 1 (OHHS) and Sept. 5 (MBHS). The number of cases listed represents only those connected to an outbreak, not the total number of cases per school.
On the heels of an advisory from the Fayette County Health Department for those who participated in the Oak Leaf Festival in Oak Hill on Saturday, Sept. 4, to consider themselves exposed to the virus and get tested due to festival workers and volunteers contracting Covid-19, Fayette County Covid-19 testing numbers have risen. According to DHHR figures, there were 3,337 Covid-19 tests in Fayette from Sept. 7-13. (That calculation includes the first positive test plus all negative test results.)
On Sept. 13, Fayette County's daily percent positivity, which is derived from new positive tests divided by the number of confirmatory tests, was 9.46. It had improved from the previous four days.
In the latest figures from the DHHR as of Tuesday, Fayette had 71 of West Virginia's 1,748 Delta variant cases. Officials stress that Delta numbers are from a sampling of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.
As of the Sept. 14 DHHR dashboard update, Fayette was in red on the DHHR's county alert system map, with percent positivity of 9.70 and infection rate of 108.81.