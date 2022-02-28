WELCH — Gov. Jim Justice confirmed a fatal coal mining accident Monday in McDowell County.
Justice said Steven H. Hively, of Philippi in Barbour County, was fatally injured Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine, which is located in McDowell County.
Justice said Hively, 52, had 20 years of underground mining experience and many advanced mining certifications.
“Cathy and I are truly heartbroken by this terrible accident,” Justice said in a press release. “We ask that all West Virginians join us in praying for this man and his loved ones during this difficult time. We also ask for your prayers for all of our miners and their families. These miners display incredible courage and selflessness every day when they go to work and their bravery should never be taken for granted.
“Mines like these provide coal used for incredibly important purposes like steelmaking, which has been the building block of our nation going back to the Industrial Revolution,” Justice added in the prepared statement. “Today, this steel is vitally important to our country and the world’s infrastructure needs.”
No further details regarding the accident were provided by the governor’s office.
The Associated Press reported that Ramaco Resources is based out of Lexington, Kentucky.
The AP said Monday's accident was the fourth reported coal mining fatality in the U.S. this year. West Virginia had two of those deaths and the others were in Indiana and Kentucky, the AP report said.