A Farmers to Families food box pickup has been scheduled for this Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Everyone is welcome. There are no income requirements.
The Beckley Housing Authority is proud to offer food boxes through the USDA's Farmers to Families program for children and their families.
There is a limit of 2 boxes per car. Please remain in your vehicle and be mindfull of Covid-19 health and safety practices.
For more information, contact the Beckley Housing Authority at 304-256-1772.