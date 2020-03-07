The REACHH-Family Resource Center, located at 411 Temple St. in Hinton, will host a “West Virginians Reaching Out to Help REACHH” event today at 5 p.m., in celebration of the center’s 30-year anniversary.
Executive Director Doris Selko gave a brief history of the center stating that it began all those years ago when “a group of people got together and realized Summers County needed a voice to speak out against abuse.”
In fact, REACHH (Reaching Everyone to Assist in Creating Healthy Homes) is “guided by the belief that all children and their families deserve to be protected, supported, and provided with an opportunity to live lives free of violence and abuse and that services be family-centered.”
Selko said the center, created in conjunction with the Women’s Resource Center, has grown substantially in the last three decades.
“We have grown in increments. We moved from a small grant in the beginning and from there we went into several office buildings and added different programming along the way.”
REACHH began as a social service agency, working primarily with children but also adults in need, and has remained one of Hinton’s only nonprofit organizations.
According to Selko, the program has roughly 600 clients a year, most of which are children.
Over the years, the center expanded with the addition of a Child Advocacy Center, which was the first of its kind to be accredited in the state and houses a team of individuals dedicated to the prevention, identification, investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse and neglect; a community school that educates on a variety of topics including domestic violence, sexual harassment, child abuse prevention, anti-bullying, truancy and other related topics; and a Truancy Diversion Program, a program that has partnered with the Summers County Board of Education to help students and families at risk of truancy and to prevent truancy in the community.
REACHH also offers an After School Program, which is held as a free service at the Hinton Area Elementary School; a Summer Fun Program for first through fifth-grade; a monthly playgroup with literacy-based activities for children up to age 5 and their parents; a Birth To Three service coordination that serves children who are either at risk or have delays in their development; a Partners in Prevention Program, which seeks to provide community-based programs to prevent child abuse; and a Parent as Teachers literacy-based, parent-child education program that utilizes home visitors to serve pregnant women, caregivers and families with children prenatal to 5-years-old.
Selko says the center has also participated in additional programs and events such as a Starting Points Program, a Food Pantry Program, a Trunk-or-Treat event, a community Thanksgiving, Milk and Cookies with Santa, health fairs, water safety classes, kids yoga classes, and a backpack program in conjunction with the Summers County School Board.
“We have been doing lots of things in the community and this is kind of our day to celebrate that,” Selko said of the fundraising event.
The event will be held at Hinton’s McCreery Hotel at 320 2nd Ave. Dinner will be served, and the evening will be accompanied by a silent auction.
All the center’s past directors will be in attendance to talk about REACHH’s history and how the organization grew underneath them and several adults who went through the program as children will stand up to share their success stories.
Stephanie Matthews O’Keefe, CEO of the International Women’s Forum, a global women’s leadership organization, is the evening’s keynote speaker.
Selko says that the fundraiser’s proceeds will help REACHH do more for the community.
“We are grant-funded and most the grants we receive are very specific to the program they fund,” she explained, adding that 90 percent of the grant’s budget goes toward salaries.
“Things happen throughout the year where we want to serve the community and do something, and we just don’t have the money because what we are trying to do isn’t specific to a grant we have. Sometimes families need diapers or clothing or groceries as we are just trying to build up our funds so we can help when people need us.”
In honor of 30 years, REACHH has set its fundraising goal at $30,000.
“Summers County is one of the poorer counties in the state. There are a lot of people that need help and not a whole lot of agencies that can offer the help they need. We are just happy to be one of the ones that can.”
For more information visit Reachhfrc.org or the center’s Facebook at REACHH Family Resource Center.