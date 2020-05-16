On Friday, May 15, Virginia “Tip” Claytor of Beaver celebrated her 100th birthday and on Saturday, May 16, her closest family and friends, as well as various members of the community, got together to surprise the birthday girl with a drive-by parade, cake and balloons.
According to Kathy Sweeney, Claytor’s great-niece, the family had originally scheduled a party for May 15, but it was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With her being 100, she doesn’t need to be around a whole lot of people. We canceled the party and decided to do a drive-by to surprise her and then a few of her family and friends are going to go over for dinner after.”
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, nearly 30 cars lined up in the First Baptist Church parking lot — which sits one street over from Claytor’s home — and proceeded to parade down the street in celebration.
“We had the blinds closed, so she didn’t see us putting up the balloons beforehand. When we were done, they took her out on the porch, so she was sitting there as we drove by. She looked so surprised. We started blowing our horns and then she started smiling,” said Sweeney, who participated in the drive-by alongside her sister, her husband, several of her cousins, nieces, nephews, old friends, and church members.
The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department also made an appearance at Saturday’s event.
According to Sweeney, her father was a founding member of the department, and Claytor spent many Monday and Friday nights there playing Bingo.
“She always loved to play Bingo! She used to take bus trips up to Parkersburg and North Carolina just so she could play.” Sweeney said of her paternal great-aunt.
“I’ve been around her since I was a baby. She used to come to my house every Christmas Eve and spend the night with me and my sister so she could be there when Santa came. She was always so much fun and she used to babysit us a lot — she never married and never had kids of her own, but with the way she tried to tell us how to raise ours, you’d think she had 12! She lived with her mother, my great-grandmother, all her life. She was always tough as nails. My husband said she could beat him arm wrestling any day.”
When asked what she thought of her surprise, Claytor said she definitely was not expecting it.
“Oh man, it was so nice! It shocked me but it was really, really nice. When I saw the first few cars, I said, ‘Oh my gosh. What’s going on?’ This is the first time anyone has surprised me like this.”
Following the parade, a few of the immediate family members gathered at Sweeney’s mother’s house for food and cake.
“I haven’t really been able to get out, so this all feels really good,” Claytor said as she sat among her family.
“We are just going to spend time together and enjoy the evening.”