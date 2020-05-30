The West Virginia State Fairgrounds have been a host for many big shows and celebrations — the annual state fair, concerts, festivals, and more — but Friday and Saturday the site was a host for something new, a pair of high school graduations.
Greenbrier West and East high schools in Greenbrier County held their annual commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, respectively, and instead of sitting together as they celebrated, seniors picked up their diplomas via drive-through ceremonies which are becoming more common because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several students gave speeches, thanking their family members, friends and teachers. Students were then given the opportunity to drive up to the stage with their loved ones, collect their diplomas and turn their tassels.
March 13 was the last official day "in school" for high school seniors across West Virginia due to the virus. While many students at Greenbrier West's graduation Friday said they felt defeated, their classmates shared inspirational words to keep them going and to help them celebrate becoming a high school graduate.
"Today is about the accomplishments we made together,” said John Parks, a Greenbrier West graduate. "If there were no friendships, there would be no drive to succeed.
"As we receive our diplomas, let's not think of it as each of our own individual diploma, but as our diploma — because we made it through this all together."
Aaliyah Painter, another Greenbrier West High School graduate, also had some advice for her fellow students. She said because the Class of 2020 has spent 49 percent of each year in the classroom at school, averaging out to 51,840 hours in total, she said she felt there were countless moments wasted, mostly because she thought there would be a thousand more.
"Some things I would rather just forget," Painter said, "but there are so many memories I will also never forget. This is just the prologue. The best has yet to come.
"Keep traveling on your road to greatness."
Greenbrier East High School's graduation ceremony honored a student who passed away in 2016 — Mykala Phillips. She would have graduated with Greenbrier East's Class of 2020.
Those attending the ceremony took part in a moment of silence for Phillips, who died during the devastating floods in June 2016. Phillips was one of 23 West Virginians and one of 15 in Greenbrier County died from the flooding.
Maddie Carter, a Greenbrier East graduate, also had advice for her fellow students. She said she and other students didn't get the ending in school they felt they deserved, but they still made it through.
"We made it through it all, and we were made to be special," she said. "In the future, we should all plan to make mistakes, and hit some bumps along the way."
Carter added that she had no idea a simple school building could hold so many memories.
"Today was a day we could also come and see our lifelong friends we made in high school one last time," she said.
Zach Turner, another Greenbrier East High School graduate, said he had been waiting 13 years to give his graduation speech, and although he had plans to do it with a "cookie cutter format," he quickly realized that wouldn't be the case.
"All of a sudden it hit me, I didn't have a message," Turner said. "So to me, that was the message. People will give you advice your entire life, and they'll often tell you what you're doing wrong, and what they expect of you.
"But those people don't get you through life — you do. So, you do you."
