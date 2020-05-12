Experts say virus is causing anxiety and depression among children in foster care

The COVID-19 global pandemic has affected some groups of individuals more than others, but it has especially caused a lot of frustration and anxiety for children in the foster care system around West Virginia.
Lisa Costello, MD, professor of pediatrics at West Virginia University, believes COVID-19 has affected one of the state's most vulnerable populations — children in the foster care system.
While the state's older generation is the most vulnerable for actually contracting the virus, children in foster care have been prone to anxiety and depression throughout the pandemic, she said.
Costello offered up her advice during a monthly webinar Tuesday with the West Virginia Child Welfare Collaborative, and said children have only been a small percentage of the state's population that has tested positive for the virus.
While children are not as vulnerable to obtaining the virus as the older population, those in the foster care system have still followed guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop the spread.
Costello said since the virus seems to spread more quickly in individuals who congregate in a societal or community setting, they've had to stop visitations with children in foster care who may be meeting with their actual families, or potential families.
"In some centers, if there is a child congregate setting, we've really had to restrict visits," Costello said. "We've also had to do screenings for those who come in and out, to see if someone is symptomatic."
Costello added foster care centers have had to instill frequent hand-washing, social and physical distancing, along avoiding large gatherings and encouraging people to wear masks.
"There's certainly been a lot of societal changes, and in West Virginia we've done a really good job, but there has been discussions on what the impacts have been on children in foster care. There have been aggressive and needed measures, which have caused an increase in stress," she said. "It's certainly been a scary time for children."
Limiting the consumption of media children see is one way they've been working to ease anxiety in children, Costello said, and explaining why certain actions are required is another.
"If you really stop and explain to them, 'OK, if we wash our hands, that's how we can help stop the spread,' that's really helpful too," she said. "Giving the reassurance is really important to children. Especially as we move back into our 'normal.' It's important to them they understand the new normal won't be exactly the same as the old normal."
Costello explained more secondary effects on children come from the social isolation they've had to deal with over the last few months, which can lead to more anxiety and depression than they already had due to what they've had to deal with throughout their lifetime.
"COVID-19 is a very fluid situation, and we need to keep providing ongoing reassurance to children and empowering them by giving them some control over the situation — like let them pick the song they want to wash their hands to, let them pick out the fabric for their mask, just things like that," she said.
"We will continue to see the impact it's had on society as whole, and how we will have to shift some of our norms as we move forward."
