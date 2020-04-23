Charleston — While West Virginia waits on the COVID-19 test results of about 28,000 people at state nursing homes, at least 123 of confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have been at long-term care facilities, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities.
Health officials expect confirmed cases to increase as mass testing continues at nursing homes in West Virginia. DHHR's website currently states that out of 982 confirmed cases statewide, 123 cases are at nursing homes, equaling 12.5 percent of total cases.
Meanwhile, case counts at four facilities that have already reported outbreaks stand at 119.
Following the West Virginia governor's order last week to begin mass testing at all nursing homes in the state, testing has begun at 47 facilities, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said during a virtual COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
He said they've received 2,116 negative test results and 4,211 tests are pending.
Across the country, nursing homes have been hardest-hit by the pandemic. COVID-19 can spread easily in densely populated, contained facilities, and older people are more likely to experience worse outcomes, including death, not only because of their age but also because of pre-existing health conditions.
Marty Wright, CEO of the West Virginia Health Care Association, remains concerned about a lack of personal protective equipment at those facilities, although he added that state officials are transferring resources to nursing homes.
"As this virus has spread, a lot of focus was placed on hospitals as the obvious surge location," he said. "Fortunately we haven’t seen that.
"What’s happening now is the front lines have moved from the hospitals to the nursing homes."
The West Virginia Health Care Association is a trade group representing assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
Wright said they appreciated community members making cloth masks for nursing staff and the National Guard's plan to begin sanitizing N95 masks for nursing homes.
He also said he appreciated the governor's executive order last week to begin mass testing at all nursing homes in the state.
During a virtual COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said officials planned to test about 28,000 people at nursing homes by the middle of next week. The governor, last week, also ordered that results from that testing be publicly available.
That information still isn't on the state's coronavirus.wv.org website, but on Wednesday, DHHR State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp issued an order that facility-specific information regarding COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities may be published "in summary form," without identifying the individual person.
"The Bureau for Public Health is working toward a more comprehensive report on the nursing home cases, but we aren’t there yet," Allison Adler, DHHR spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday. "The change in rules will allow DHHR to begin reporting this very soon."
Last weekend, officials in Florida and California published lists of nursing homes with positive cases. Several states had already published "partial lists," the Washington Post reported.
Prior to the order, at least 11 nursing homes in West Virginia had at least one confirmed case, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar. But state officials and the National Guard had only reported mass testing efforts at a handful of those facilities.
Wright said Thursday that nursing homes first report COVID-19 cases to the health department, then health departments work with the nursing homes to determine the best course of action. So the National Guard may not always be involved. And the two may not have decided mass testing was appropriate, he said.
The Herald-Dispatch reported last week that the Wayne County Health Department had announced 66 total positive cases of COVID-19 at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
March 28, the Monongalia County Health Department reported 21 residents and eight staff members had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown.
WCHS reported last week that seven residents and eight staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at Ripley Eldercare facility in Jackson County during the previous two weeks.
Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for the Marmet Center in Kanawha County, said last week that the nursing home, part of Genesis HealthCare, has had two residents and seven employees test positive for COVID-19.
That comes to a total of 119.
Sunday, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verna announced CMS would begin requiring nursing homes to report cases of COVID-19 directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Nursing homes have been ground zero for COVID-19,” Verma said in a statement.
