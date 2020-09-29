Zach Harrah, 25, said he has always been drawn to careers that help people.
When he started his job as an emergency medical technician (EMT) with Jan-Care Ambulance in his hometown of Oak Hill three years ago, he had already worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) in South Carolina.
There were not many job opportunities in his hometown. When he came home, Jan-Care offered him a position in his chosen field.
“Jan-Care afforded me the opportunity to grow,” he said. “It seemed like a career path I could take, that would last awhile, and it seemed like there was good job security.”
He said the position is rewarding and offers him opportunities to help families and individuals at a crucial time in their lives.
“It’s all about how you perceive it,” he explained. “You get up in the morning, and you kind of have to put yourself in the mentality that you’re going to be around a lot of people.
“You go home tired, but, at the end of the day, you know you accomplished something,” said Harrah. “You’ve helped someone.
“You’ve made someone’s day better.”
Harrah became a dad in October, when his wife, Krystal, gave birth to a baby boy named Ray. Having a baby changed Harrah’s perspective on life, including his job, he said.
Then, in March, the United States began responding to the SARS Cov-2 pandemic.
As Americans viewed reports of deaths and saw the overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes from Italy and, later, New York City, many were terrified. On March 12, Gov. Jim Justice closed all businesses except for essential ones, including the medical field.
As an EMT, Harrah was “essential” to the workforce. As others were ordered to stay at home to protect their families, he and others at Jan-Care were facing the unknown virus as they provided care to clients.
“From a personal aspect, it was, I guess, more stressful in the beginning, because of the unknowns,” he recalled. “Just not really knowing, and it wasn’t just us, of course.
“Nobody knew what the virus was, what was going to happen, how it was going to act,” said Harrah, adding, “How you can perceive the situation, especially when you’re an employee, has a lot to do with how the company actually handles the situation.”
Harrah said Jan-Care’s safety director and other administrators worked diligently with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies to develop a company protocol when Covid-19 first struck the U.S.
“We’ve always maintained PPE (personal protective equipment), we’ve always had the N-95 and surgical masks,” he reported. “I feel like that helped ease the stress of, ‘Am I going to bring it home to my child or my wife?’
“That helped, a lot,” he said. “They’re constantly communicating with us in the field.
“They’re staying on top of any protocol changes from the CDC.”
He added that Jan-Care performs contact tracing and provides PPE for staff.
The job comes with obvious challenges, even without a pandemic.
“You see some of the better times for families; you’re there to help them, you can put a smile on their face and make bad times something a little bit better for them, just by trying to help them through very difficult situations,” he explained. “There are certain situations where you’re just there for some of the hardest time for families, and you’re the one that is there.
“They’re right there watching you,” he said. “There’s situations that, really, there’s nothing we as field medical providers can do.
“We’ve extinguished all our options, and I think that’s probably the most difficult thing for me, and has been since the beginning.
“You kind of work through it, but I don’t think it ever gets easier.”
He said that responding to situations involving children was always hard. Since he became a dad, he is more sensitive to situations that involve kids.
“Kids are the biggest thing for me,” he said. “Just some of the things we see, involving children, in general, is taxing at times.
“I think it’s also, in a sense, a positive, because it makes you go home, and it makes you evaluate everything you do as a parent, as a husband or a wife, whichever that may be.”
l l l
Years before the world had heard of Covid-19, Harrah’s hometown of about 8,218 had been hit by the opioid epidemic.
As pharmaceutical companies pumped millions of addictive painkillers into the state, local families were destroyed by abuse of the opioids, neighborhoods fell apart, and jails were overflowing.
Harrah grew up during the state’s opioid crisis.
He suggested his work at Jan-Care is vital to Oak Hill, and not just during the global pandemic.
“I know, at the end of the day, my kids are going to grow up, and everyone else in this field’s kids are going to grow up, seeing their parents helping people and being there and playing that part in the community,” said Harrah, whose wife is expecting a baby girl in October.