New River Community and Technical College is offering a workforce class starting the week of Aug. 21 to help students pursue a career in the emergency medical services field.
Earning an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification allows someone to provide emergency responder care, including basic lifesaving care and first aid.
EMT-B lab classes are scheduled in Ghent, Lewisburg and Summersville starting Aug. 21. The class is offered in a hybrid format allowing students to choose the time and location to attend the weekly lab portion of the class that works best for them. New River CTC’s EMT-B course is a 156-hour class.
New River CTC’s EMT-B classes are approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.
Students interested in continuing their education after earning the EMT-B certification will be prepared to continue their education in New River CTC’s Certificate of Applied Science in Paramedic and test for the National Registry Paramedic Certification by completing one additional semester at the college.
Advance registration is required for both courses. For more information on workforce education offerings at New River CTC or to register, visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
