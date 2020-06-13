The seventh annual Empty Bowls Project will be a drive-through event, Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Friday.
Empty Bowls is an international project that allows artists in a community to fight hunger by making bowls. The bowls are later sold at an auction.
Promotion and growth of the project is managed by The Imagine/RENDER Group, a 501(c)3 organization. In Beckley, Empty Bowls is a partnership between the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia and Quota Club, with support from Beckley Area Foundation, said Baker.
Usually, The Place at United Methodist Temple hosts the project. This year, the drive-through at Chick-fil-A of Galleria Plaza will host it.
“The seventh year of the local Empty Bowls Project is finally here," said Rebecca Beckett, Youth Museum artist-in-residence. "It’s different from other years, but the mission and purpose is still the same."
Angie Crook, chair of the Empty Bowls Project, explained that the project is a multi-year project to create clay bowls that will later be sold at a fundraiser, hosted by Quota Club.
"The whole project is an effort to bring arts into classrooms and a greater awareness to the issue of hunger in our area," Crook said in a press release. "All funds raised are distributed among area food banks.”
Baker said anyone interested in being a part of the event may drive through Chick-fil-A and make a $20 donation to receive a bowl that was created during the past year by area school children or other groups.
"Unfortunately, this year, participants will not be able to select their own bowl," she added.
The drive-through bowl distribution will be Sunday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.
An Empty Bowls event in March was canceled. Baker said tickets purchased to the March event are still good and may be used on June 14.
A silent auction will also be held on the Quota International of Beckley's Facebook page. The silent auction will start on Sunday, June 14, at 5 p.m. Bids will be accepted until midnight.
The event is also sponsored by Little General, WVNS Fox 59, and Rose & Quesenberry.