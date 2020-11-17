With the novel coronavirus surging through Greenbrier County, first responders are tightening safety protocols and refining their procedures.
Lewisburg Fire Chief Joseph Thomas told The Register-Herald in a Tuesday interview that personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to be a priority for his firefighters.
“Our guys are required to wear N-95 masks on all medical assistance calls now,” he said, noting that regular masks previously were acceptable for most calls.
“We carry Tyvek suits in our trucks and put those on if Covid-19 is suspected,” he added. “If Covid-19 is confirmed, we use air packs as well. We also have safety glasses to wear during calls involving people suspected or confirmed positive for Covid-19.”
Thomas acknowledged that the PPE is still in short supply and prices are rising for that very reason. As an example, he said, before the pandemic, N-95 masks cost about 50 cents each, but in a recent purchase his department made the per-mask cost was $3.30. At that price, it was still a savings over the current average cost of $5 apiece.
“There’s just more of a demand,” he said.
Reducing the price would only encourage stockpiling by a few bigger buyers, Thomas asserted, leaving less PPE for smaller units like the Lewisburg Fire Department.
So far, Thomas’ budget hasn’t been depleted by the purchases, thanks to a $23,000 grant that paid for the Tyvek suits and N-95s and additional money from the CARES Act funding the city has received from the state.
Thomas said out of 106 calls for assistance the Fire Department had answered in October, 64 were medical calls.
“Every call is little bit different,” he said. “Usually we stand out while the EMS (emergency medical service personnel) work with the patient. Then before they bring the person out, we pull out unnecessary equipment from the truck so there’ll be less to decontaminate afterwards.”
He said every time an ambulance or truck has to be decontaminated, it’s out of service for at least 30 minutes.
“Sometimes we have two or three cases a day, and if too many trucks are tied up needing decontamination, we don’t have what we need to answer another emergency call, so pulling the equipment out before an infected patient is transported helps keep us running.”
Covid-19 cases increased by 71 in Greenbrier County during the past seven days, and 11 county residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.
