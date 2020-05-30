While the rate of COVID-19 infection slackened on Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the pandemic-related death of a 96-year-old man from Fayette County.
He became the county’s fourth death and the state’s 75th.
The DHHR's daily positive test rate fell to 1.28 percent while its overall rate inched back down to 2.06 percent. On its website Saturday afternoon, the DHHR reported 13 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in testing over the previous 24 hours out of 1,019 lab results.
Overall, the DHHR is reporting 96,369 lab results with 1,989 positive test results.
Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle continues to lead the state with 296 confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease. There were no additional cases reported by the DHHR in any of the southern West Virginia counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (224/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (29/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).