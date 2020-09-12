Eight W.Va. counties won't have in-person classes this week

Eight school districts in West Virginia, including Fayette and Monroe counties, will be prohibited from holding in-person classes and athletic competitions this week as the state’s color-coded Covid metrics map on Saturday showed seven counties in orange and one, Monongalia, in red.
At the same time, the state added a record number of Covid-19 cases, 347, as it counted a near-record number of lab results, 7,386, and saw a record number of cases remain active, 3,031.
The positive test rate once again topped 3 percent, coming in at 4.59 percent.
The state’s rt rate, a measure of how fast the virus is growing, continues to lead the rest of the country at 1.35 percent.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resopurces (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of two more people on Saturday after adding six more victims on Friday to Covid-related causes, including a 93-year-old man from Raleigh County and a 59-year-old man from Fayette County.
The state’s death toll moved to 265 on Saturday.
The Saturday DHHR report confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County and a 74-year-old Marion County man.
In addition to the deaths in Raleigh and Fayette counties, the DHHR on Friday confirmed the passing of an 86-year-old woman from Logan County, a 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old man from Kanawha County, and a 77-year-old man from Putnam County.
This past week, Gov. Jim Justice said orange counties would not be allowed to have in-person instruction this coming week.
Other counties in orange are Boone, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Putnam.
Both Fayette and Monroe counties have yet to have in-person classes. Nor have their prep athletes been allowed to play a game, now two games into the football season. Monroe’s seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 has improved over the past week, dropping from 26.37 last Saturday to 14.53 in the Friday calculation. Fayette has shown marginal improvement, falling from 12.80 to 12.13 over the same period.
Six other counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market are safely in the yellow with one, Nicholas County, in the green.
Greenbrier and Summers counties, previously colored green, saw their rolling average move up this week, putting them into yellow.
Monongalia and Kanawha counties are struggling against the spread of the highly infectious disease. Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county, has the most reported cases of Covid, 1,934 – 95 more than on Friday and 284 more than last Saturday. Its seven-day rolling average shot up to 21.65 from 16.44 a week ago. The state’s red designation – the most restrictive – is 25 or more cases per 100,000 population.
Mon County’s rolling average improved this past week, falling from 44.10 to 37.87. But, like Kanawha County, it has seen a spike in cases. From Friday to Saturday, Mon County – home to West Virginia University – reported 80 more cases, 319 in the past week.
WVU, according to its online database, counted 215 more positive cases this past week, 113 of which were students who self-reported their infections and were not part of campus testing, which totaled 1,160.
The new DHHR numbers were released Saturday at the same time a group of parents and students in Monongalia County protested near Milan Puskar Stadium, according to MetroNews. The group wants Monongalia County to be allowed to have in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities. The county, because of cases associated with WVU, is the only county in the red category.
Regionally, Mercer County spiked with 16 more cases on Saturday, Fayette County reported 11 more, Monroe added one, Nicholas added two, Raleigh added nine and McDowell, Summers and Wyoming counties each added three. Greenbrier County’s total stayed flat.
While Monroe County has added 10 cases in the past week, Fayette County has seen its total increase by 52, from 398 to 450, a 13 percent hike.