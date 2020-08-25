Eight more West Virginians die from Covid

Eight more people – three from Logan County and one from Wyoming County – have died from Covid-19, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed in its morning press statement on Tuesday.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old man from Logan County, a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, a 72-year-old womoan from Logan County, an 86-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 73-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 92-year-old woman from Grant County, a 64-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 51-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Raleigh County reported three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Tuesday report, while the state numbers for Monroe County jumped overnight from 65 to 79, reflecting more closely what the Monroe County Health Department has been reporting during an outbreak at a local nursing home.
On Monday, Monroe County reported its first death since the DHHR started counting Covid cases on March 17. The death was associated with an outbreak at the Springfield Center, a 60-bed nursing center in Lindside, where 56 total cases of Covid-19 had been reported as of Monday afternoon.
The sudden spike at the facility started a week ago Tuesday when three cases were reported. Three more were reported on Wednesday and then 39 on Thursday. Now, as of Monday afternoon, the facility has 55 active cases, according to the county health department, 24 employees and 31 residents. Four have been hospitalized. In the same Monday afternoon report, the county health department said it had 89 confirmed cases of Covid-19 overall with 72 remaining active.
The death total in the state is now 187, according to the DHHR’s Tuesday morning report.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 83 new cases of Covid-19 with 1,722 active cases. The daily positive test rate came in at 1.72 percent.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292), Wyoming (51).