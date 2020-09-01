Eight more Covid-19 related deaths in Mountain State

Eight more Covid-19 related deaths, including three in Logan County and one in Monroe County, were confirmed Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Services as confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease took a dramatic jump overnight.
Fayette County alone, with an outbreak at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, recorded 68 new cases.
The DHHR reported a daily record of 257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a daily positive test rate of 6.85 percent.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Monroe County, a 65-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old woman from Logan County, a 62-year-old woman from Logan County, an 82-year-old man from Logan County, a 41-year-old woman from Mingo County, and a 91-year-woman from Kanawha County.
“This is another difficult day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, in a press release. “Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families. Please continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (801), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (541), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (202), Jefferson (356), Kanawha (1,417), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (484), Marion (220), Marshall (133), Mason (104), McDowell (70), Mercer (310), Mineral (145), Mingo (243), Monongalia (1,126), Monroe (123), Morgan (38), Nicholas (52), Ohio (293), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (283), Raleigh (363), Randolph (224), Ritchie (5), Roane (31), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (308), Wyoming (67).