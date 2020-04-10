COVID-19 testing is complete for all patients at Eastbrook Center, a nursing home center in Charleston, following a confirmed positive case on Sunday, according top a press release from the center.

In total, seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 118 tested negative. Four patients have been transferred to a local hospital and three patients remain in isolation at Eastbrook Center. All patients are in stable condition, but are being monitored closely for any unexpected change in condition.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags