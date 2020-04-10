COVID-19 testing is complete for all patients at Eastbrook Center, a nursing home center in Charleston, following a confirmed positive case on Sunday, according top a press release from the center.
In total, seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 118 tested negative. Four patients have been transferred to a local hospital and three patients remain in isolation at Eastbrook Center. All patients are in stable condition, but are being monitored closely for any unexpected change in condition.