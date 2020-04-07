Eastbrook Center, a skilled nursing center in Charleston confirmed on Tuesday three additional patients have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Eastbrook Center initially confirmed one patient had tested positive on Sunday.
Upon learning of the first positive case, Eastbrook Center began testing other patients and employees. The first batch of test results were made available from Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Tuesday morning. All other tests are expected by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Updates are being provided to patients and families as soon as results are available.