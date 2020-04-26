Jenna Roop, right, holds up her daughters, Charlee's, left, first birthday cake for a drive-through party held because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. Also pictured, Mila Roop, 6, sister. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Drive-through birthdays -- a new fad due to COVID-19 (WITH GALLERY)
The COVID-19 global pandemic has brought forward a new normal for many. It’s affected all generations, young and old, even babies.
While big events are being canceled right and left due to the virus, like graduations, weddings, sporting events, and everything in between, Matt and Jenna Roop didn’t want to cancel a large milestone for their 1-year-old daughter Charlee — her first birthday party. Instead, as many have done during the pandemic, they made accommodations so the show would go on.
Charlee’s birthday was Saturday, and instead of canceling her party due to the virus, her parents hosted a drive-through party at their home on Grandview Road. It may not have been the same kind of first birthday party her two older sisters had, but she still was able to see her family and friends while celebrating a big milestone in her life.
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jenna Roop, right, holds up her daughters, Charlee's, left, first birthday cake for a drive-through party held because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. Also pictured, Mila Roop, 6, sister. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jenna Roop, left, holds her daughters Charlee, as Mary Roop, Aspen, and Mila Roop, receives a gift from, Bill Roop, right, for Charlee's first birthday held in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jaimi Hughes, of Beckley, presents a gift through her car for Charlee Roop's first birthday. She attended the drive-through party at Matt and Jenna's house in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Mary Roop, helps put rubber gloves on Mila and Aspen roop to celebrate their sister Charlee's first birthday held in the driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
London Lostetter, 6, daughter of Scott and Jill Lostetter presents flowers for Charlee Roops first birthday held in Matt and Jenna Roops driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Mila Roop, right, feeds her sister Charlee Roop cake during her first birthday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jenna Roop, right, holds up her daughters, Charlee's, left, first birthday cake for a drive-through party held because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. Also pictured, Mila Roop, 6, sister. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jenna Roop, left, holds her daughters Charlee, as Mary Roop, Aspen, and Mila Roop, receives a gift from, Bill Roop, right, for Charlee's first birthday held in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jaimi Hughes, of Beckley, presents a gift through her car for Charlee Roop's first birthday. She attended the drive-through party at Matt and Jenna's house in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Mary Roop, helps put rubber gloves on Mila and Aspen roop to celebrate their sister Charlee's first birthday held in the driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
London Lostetter, 6, daughter of Scott and Jill Lostetter presents flowers for Charlee Roops first birthday held in Matt and Jenna Roops driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Matt and Jenna Roop, held a drive-through birthday party for their one year old daughter, Charlee, because of COVID-19 in their driveway off of Grandview Road in Beaver Saturday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Mila Roop, right, feeds her sister Charlee Roop cake during her first birthday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Dressing Charlee in a tutu and a shirt with the number “1” on it, her mother, Jenna Roop, said she wasn’t going to let the virus steal away a precious memory, but still wanted to make sure all her friends and family stayed safe and healthy.
“Of course, we are sad about the whole thing, but we didn’t want to let that cancel her party, so we came up with this idea,” Roop said. “At first, if you looked up on Pinterest ‘drive-through birthday party,’ you didn’t really see anything, but now it’s more popular since this all came about.
“Her two older sisters had huge first birthdays, and we were so upset when we realized we might have to cancel Charlee’s, but instead, we came up with this, which will still be special,” she said.
With the birthday party theme “Some Bunny is One,” since Charlee was born around the Easter holiday, her driveway was decorated in pink and gold balloons, with a photo of her taped to the garage door. As family and friends drove around the driveway to visit and wish Charlee a happy Birthday, they were also given cupcakes.
Charlee’s birthday cake and cupcakes were made by Christy’s Creative Confections. The original cake made for Charlee fell over, but the owner was able to reform it and auction it off, and made the Roop family a new one for their party.
“It was nice she was able to auction that off to someone else,” Roop said. “It was important to us to get her cake from a local, small business because now more than ever it’s so important to support small businesses. We were really glad she was able to still make Charlee’s day special.
“It was different, given the circumstances, but we still wanted to give our little girl a special day.”