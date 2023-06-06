On Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), will visit West Virginia for a series of events with community leaders to discuss local and national efforts to address the overdose epidemic.
On Thursday, Gupta will hold events in Morgantown, meeting with faculty and medical students at West Virginia University.
On Friday, he will hold events in Charleston, meeting with prevention and recovery community leaders, first responders, local officials, and state legislators.
And on Saturday, Gupta will hold events in Lewisburg, meeting with faculty and students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
The Saturday agenda is as follows:
Roundtable discussion at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine from 9 – 10 a.m. at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, 400 Lee St., Lewisburg.
Lunch with students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine from 10:15 – 11:30 a.m. at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
