Dr. Ayne Amjad taking on new challenge

Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley has been called a “guardian angel” by the city’s mayor, a “super star” by the state’s governor and – coming soon to a newsstand near you – a frontline health care provider “badass” by InStyle magazine, one of 50 across the country so honored by the publication.
She added another title on Friday as Gov. Jim Justice appointed her state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health.
The new job comes complete with controversy built in as her predecessor was unceremoniously dumped by the governor.
And Justice is now weighing when to reopen public K-12 schools as he watches confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state spike. Amjad said in a recent personal Facebook post that the state was not ready to reopen because of a lack of testing and funds for schools to provide cleaning supplies and safety equipment. She suggested a spring date would be better.
But wearing many hats and not being bowed by controversy are nothing new to Amjad, who has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in public health from West Virginia University and an M.D. from Marshall University. She studied internal medicine at Allegheny General Hospital.
She has served as project coordinator of Beryllium Research Team of the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and has been a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fellow.
Amjad has been a private practice physician specializing in internal medicine and preventive health care serving residents in Beckley, Oak Hill and Princeton since 2010. She is the assistant program director of Encompass Health in Princeton and the medical director of PCH Home Care in Beckley.
She also serves on the Beckley Human Rights Commission.
Somehow, she has found time to write a family health column for The Register-Herald – an assignment she will be giving up, now.
“As a native West Virginian, I have served my region for many years from treating addiction to chronic health disease,” Dr. Amjad told the newspaper in an email exchange. “Especially during this pandemic, I am truly excited to take on this new role which will have a greater impact and provide the opportunity to serve all the residents of the state.”
Known locally as someone who rolls up her sleeves and goes to work on behalf of public health for citizens of her hometown, Amjad has also been a fierce advocate for the people of Minden just up the road in Fayette County who are fighting the Environmental Protection Agency for the right to relocate – on the federal dime – after their town was named a Superfund site in 2019. Residents claim they have been subjected to exposure to cancer-causing PCBs for decades, and it was Amjad’s father, Dr. Hassan Amjad, who first took up their cause. When he passed, his daughter stepped into the breach.
In Beckley, she almost single-handedly saved the recent Fourth of July fireworks show by donating proceeds from her Bee Better nonprofit – created to fight the opioid addiction and promote better health – and rounded up others to contribute in the absence of city funds hit by a downturn in tax revenues because of the pandemic.
“The mental health of Beckley post-Covid-19 is important,” Amjad said at the time. “We want people to go out and enjoy the fireworks with their family and friends.
“People are tired of being home. We want the city to come together and enjoy a night out, safely.”
Amjad initiated the hashtag #Wear A Mask campaign this spring, latter adopted and promoted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, to keep the community safe as businesses reopened, and she was the first to set up drive-through testing for the coronavirus.
Amjad is not a novice in the political arena, nor is she new to social media, where she advocates routinely for wearing a mask. Although she lost a long-shot write-in bid for mayor in 2016 and a run for the Republican nomination for the Third District congressional seat, she does not shy away from controversy and tough calls. She speaks up.
When the West Virginia DHHR offered enhanced pay for day care centers to provide child care to “essential workers” in the state when schools were closed by the governor’s executive order in March, Amjad said flatly that day care centers should be closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. One parent per household, she said, should be paid full unemployment benefits to provide child care at home.
“We need to keep a strict, 14-day minimum stay-at-home policy for everyone, including children,” Amjad said at the time. “I understand the dilemma for parents who work, and there is no clear solution.
“This is one of the problems we have as a society, when it comes to paid family leave and care for children,” she said. “Day care should be closed, and one parent should receive paid leave to stay home at this time and not lose their job.
“Let the government pay them equal pay from the job to stay home. It will pay off in the long run.”
With the numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19 spiking in the state over the past week, Amjad is coming into the job at a precarious and challenging time – made all the more difficult to navigate by the fact that her predecessor in the state job was pushed out by the governor.
Gov. Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24 after he complained about discrepancies in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state. He accused Slemp of not doing her job. He has refused to elaborate.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Slemp defended how the data was handled. She also pointed to how state support for public health in the state has dried up.
Spending on public health fell by 27 percent from 2010 to 2018, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News of data provided by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Full-time jobs in the state public health department dropped from 875 in 2007 to 620 in 2019, according to the investigation.
Slemp said the staffing numbers were even worse than that when the pandemic hit, according to the report, because between 20 percent to 25 percent of all health department jobs were vacant. In epidemiology, the vacancy rate was 30 percent.
Slemp said what staff remained was hobbled by outdated technology that slowed their everyday work and their focus on the coronavirus.
Slemp, who comes highly credentialed with a medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine, a master’s degree in hygiene and public health from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Princeton University, said, “We are driving a great-aunt’s Pinto when what you need is to be driving is a Ferrari.”
Amjad is aware of the need to provide the governor and the public with an accurate accounting of the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
“I know that numbers are important and we are working on that information,” she wrote in an email discussion with The Register-Herald. “I also know that information comes out to us very fast and we must find a way to relay this information to the public in a better manner.
“Regardless of our infrastructure at the time, we can always do a better job and we will continue to improve in order for our fellow West Virginians to get the most accurate, up to date information.”
But working with cranky computers is just one of many issues Amjad will be running into. Perhaps most pressing is a decision on when to open public schools. The governor has pushed school’s start back to Sept. 8, but in a Facebook post on July 3, Amjad recommended keeping schools closed until spring.
On that post, Amjad wrote, “We cannot handle the testing on adults at this time.”
She said the state needed to “get its ducks” in a row first by making sure testing was more robust and money was available for schools to “buy all the cleaning supplies.”
In the emaill exchange with The Register-Herald, Amjad wrote, “I am concerned about the lack of testing availability in our state and across the country. So time will tell.
“We will need to be at a point where we can test teachers, school personnel, and kids if school is to restart,” she wrote.
“This is a reasonable concern and should be considered in all states that are considering a start date.
“I believe that Governor Justice and the rest of the team will make the best decision when the time comes.”
Where Amjad remains unequivocal in the battle against the spread of coronavirus is the need for citizens to practice good hygiene and for businesses to adopt appropriate distancing policies for their customers.
“If restaurants socially distance their tables/chairs, and people follow mask recommendations, and hand washing, then it is possible for some businesses to stay open, but it must be a consistent effort; not just be done for one day,” she wrote in her email exchange with the newspaper.
“I would tell people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons to try and social distance,” she said. “If people believe it is violating their personal freedoms then I would encourage them to also social distance.
“I believe in providing education and options for people in order to move forward for the health and safety of everyone.
“I hear what our West Virginians are saying,” Amjad wrote to the newspaper, “but we want them to also have faith in us, that we are also trying to keep everyone safe and healthy as well.
“That is our only intention.”