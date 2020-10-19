charleston — Calling it the “Covid cycle,” West Virginia’s health officer and head of the Bureau of Health said if people do not follow proper protocol, positive surges will continue, not only here but around the nation and the world.
Dr. Ayne Amjad said in an interview Monday that people must be careful and continue to be in “survival mode,” doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus, with the U.S. now exceeding 8 million cases and more than 220,000 deaths.
“We are in for a long ride,” she said of the pandemic. “Around the globe we are going to see surges.”
Amjad said states need to learn from one another and adopt the best practices being used that are effective, especially wearing masks.
“Wearing our masks and washing our hands are simple things that we know work,” she said. “But seeing what is happening across the country and around the world, we are going to see surges. We have to follow those two things.”
Stories from various media show what Amjad is referring to.
Italy is once again surging after mostly recovering from the first widespread outbreak and is now reimposing restrictions, including a curfew in public areas at 9 p.m., limiting the size of groups and limiting hours restaurants can be open.
Other countries in Europe are returning to similar measures and even imposing limited lockdowns and closing all bars and restaurants for four weeks.
An article in The Atlantic said the next surge will be the third one, with the first in April and May, the second one in July and August.
After receding into September, the numbers started rising again.
Only two states, Vermont and Missouri, have reported drops in the average number of reported coronavirus cases over the past week. The outbreak is surging nearly everywhere else.
West Virginia has now topped 20,000 positive cases, and the number is rising as more and more people are being tested.
In Mercer County, the average daily positive, or infection, rate has increased recently to the point the statistic places the county in the red category on the County Color System. However, the other factor used to determine the color, the positivity rate (percentage of positive tests of the total number tested), places the county in green.
The low positivity rate is the result of more testing. One of the strategies that Amjad and other health experts use is more community testing to find asymptomatic positives who are unknowingly spreading the virus and then isolate them and quarantine those who were exposed.
Reasons for the surges include students back in schools and college, colder weather pushing people inside more, a lessening of restrictions, not following protocol, and, Amjad said, a “fatigue.”
“We have Covid fatigue,” she said. “People are fed up.”
That frustration with the ongoing pandemic can lead to not following protocol, and the fatigue is being exacerbated by “mixed messages” from the White House, she said, as well as social media and some media outlets.
“I am not blaming any one person,” she said, but when the pandemic started, people seemed to be more together on following protocol.
“We need to take politics away from it,” Amjad said. “People need to buckle down. I do worry about it.”
Buckling down requires wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, physical distancing and washing hands.
If these protocol are ignored, she said, the surges will continue.
Amjad said a vaccine will eventually be available, probably next spring, but even that is not “foolproof.”
Effective medications to treat Covid-19 will be developed as well.
“But there is no magic bullet, no magic wand,” she said. “I don’t expect it to end anytime soon.”
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com