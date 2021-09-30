“I’d rather have the shot than the disease,” Arnold “Ray” Tilley said Thursday morning after receiving his Pfizer Covid booster shot at Eppy’s Drug on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Jason Gevenosky, Eppy’s pharmacist, said Tilley is one of more than a dozen patients who walked in to receive a Covid booster shot over the past week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine booster for the majority of people, not just those who are immunocompromised.
“On a regular day we’re giving out about 40 (booster shots),” he said.
Booster shots for people who received the Moderna vaccine are only available to immunocompromised individuals.
Pfizer
Pfizer Covid booster shots are only being given to individuals who have already received a Pfizer vaccine and completed their initial series of two shots at least six months ago.
Other criteria for receiving a Pfizer Covid booster shot from the CDC are as follows:
• Adults ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities.
• Adults ages 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions that may increase their risk from a Covid infection.
• Adults ages 18 to 49 who may be at risk from a Covid infection because of an underlying medical condition or if the person feels like they need one based on a consideration of their benefit and risks.
• Adults ages 18-24 who may be at increased risk from Covid exposure and transmission because of occupational or instructional settings.
“It seems like it’s almost available to a lot wider of people than they realize,” said Gevenosky, who recently received the updated CDC guidelines for Pfizer Covid booster shots from the West Virginia State Board of Pharmacy.
Gevenosky said every pharmacy is "legally allowed" to administer the booster.
Gevenosky recommends people call their local pharmacy if they are eligible or stop by Eppy's.
According to the CVS and Walgreens websites, people are able to schedule appointments for booster shots for Moderna or Pfizer if they qualify.
Gevenosky said the majority of people coming in to receive a booster are “super pleased.”
“I think the stress level for most people is lower than the first time,” he said. “They don’t have to wait, and usually our lines are not terribly long.”
Gevenosky said they are offering booster shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tilley, 68, said his wife is a nurse and his daughter is a pharmacist, so he was prepared to get a Covid booster shot when it became available.
“It is what they are recommending,” he said.
Tilley said he is planning to attend a reunion for the Glen Rogers High School class of 1971 in a few weeks and feels better about attending knowing that’s he’s had his booster.
“I’m going to be in there with a bunch of folks from all around the area, so I thought I’d get a little bit of extra protection,” he said.
Tilley said neither his wife nor daughter has been able to get a booster since they received the Moderna vaccine. He received the Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna
According to CDC guidelines, people who received both shots of the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago and who are also immunocompromised are eligible to receive a booster, said Dr. Rodney Fink, chief medical officer at AccessHealth.
Fink said booster shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine were approved in early September for immunocompromised individuals, which includes those who are receiving certain types of cancer treatment, taking medication to suppress their immune system, have advanced or untreated HIV and others.
A full list of immunocompromised qualifications is listed on the CDC website.
Now that the qualifications to receive the Pfizer booster have been expanded, Fink said he sees between 30 to 60 people at AccessHealth’s drive-through clinic, which operates each week from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at 202 Bill Baker Way in Beckley.
Of AccessHealth’s five sites in Raleigh County and one in Fayette County, this is the only one that is drive-through and that does not require an appointment.
All the other sites, which offer the Covid vaccine and boosters as well as the flu shot, are by appointment only.
According to paperwork provided by Fink, Pfizer booster shots are also available to first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, U.S. postal service workers, public transit workers and/or grocery store workers.
Fink said people can also get a flu shot at the Bill Baker Way Clinic in addition to a Covid vaccine or booster.
“Now we basically have sufficient supply that we can do it every day somewhere in our community and most days in many places,” he said.
Fink said AccessHealth has been working in partnership with health care organizations across the area, including Eppy’s, Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department and others, to ensure Covid vaccines are available to everyone.
He added that his staff, including RN Bailee Russel and Liz Pennington, a system developer who helps make sure all the electronic medical records and clinical systems are functioning for the staff, have gone above and beyond to assist in Covid vaccinations since January.
“(Russel and Pennington) and two other RNs at (AccessHealth) ... they’ve been out in the cold and blowing snow of January, February, March (giving vaccines at the Beckley Convention Center). They’re making this happen every day for our patients and the public. They’re the workers.”
While he could not be prouder of his staff, Fink said he is disheartened by the level of resistance to Covid vaccinations.
“As you know, West Virginia has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the country,” he said. “As a chief medical officer and as a physician, I’m discouraged by the vaccination resistance that we are seeing.”
Fink said the majority of people they are administering the booster to right now are people who are 65 and older.
“Those are the people at the highest risk of severe outcome for infection including death, so they took it serious in the beginning and are taking it seriously now and getting their booster vaccine,” he said. “At any given day through the drive-through you’re going to have a mix of people, but overwhelming it’s 65 years of age and older.”
Fink said all 60 of his licensed prescribers have been fully vaccinated, excluding the ones that could not medically be vaccinated.
“I was the first in the company to take it,” he said. “As chief medical officer I felt like I had to sit down first. Was I nervous? Yes, but I understood the science."
When asked what he would say to individuals who are either on the fence or refuse to take the Covid vaccine, Fink paused for several seconds before answering.
“I don’t think there is anything left to be said,” Fink finally responded. “And that is very sad.”
Fink said the advice he would give patients who have yet to get the Covid vaccine is to ask their primary care physician whether or not he or she has been vaccinated.
“If you look at the well-educated, trusted physicians in our community, well over 95 percent of those individuals have taken the vaccine,” he said. “That should be a significant signal to our patients that we believe that first, it’s the best prevention that we have and that’s been proven statistically. So just look at what your doctor did.”
Fink said he believes some of the vaccine hesitancy is because, initially, most primary care physicians did not have access to the Covid vaccine to administer.
“We probably missed the boat in the beginning,” he said. “We should have had, and I know it wasn’t possible, I understand, but if we’d had primary care physicians giving (the Covid vaccine) in their offices, I think we would have had even greater saturation than we do now. Because really, who do you trust more than your doctor or nurse practitioner?”
------
Covid vaccination and booster shots available in southern West Virginia
Raleigh County
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 304-252-8555, AccessHealth Pediatrics, 252 Rural Acres Drive, Beckley.
Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - noon (drive-through), AccessHealth Bill Baker Way Clinic, 202 Bill Baker Way, Beckley.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (walk-in), appointments required 304-252-8555, AccessHealth Bill Baker Way Clinic, 202 Bill Baker Way, Beckley.
Tuesday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., 304-252-8531 ext. 3, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., appointments required 304-252-8555, AccessHealth Glen Daniel, 7127 Harper Road, Glen Daniel.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., appointments required 304-253-3577, Beckley Health Right, 111 Randolph St., Beckley.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., appointments required 304-763-4326, AccessHealth Daniels, 2157 Ritter Drive, Daniels.
Fayette County
Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., 304-574-1617, Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church St., Fayetteville.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., appointments required 304-252-8555, AccessHealth Fayette Clinic, 1 Main Street, Lochgelly.
Greenbrier County
Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., appointments required 304-438-6188, Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., appointments required 304-645-1787, Greenbrier County Health Department, 9109 Seneca Trail S., Ronceverte.
Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 304-645-3220, Robert C. Byrd Clinic, 1464 Jefferson St. N., Lewisburg.
Wyoming County
Monday and Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., appointments required 304-732-7941, Wyoming County Health Department, 44 Cedar Ave., Pineville, and Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville.
Summers County
Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., appointments required 304-466-3388, Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant St., Hinton.
For a full list of Covid vaccination sites go to https://dhhr.wv.gov/News/2021/Pages/Upcoming-COVID-19-Vaccine-Clinics.aspx.