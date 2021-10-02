HARTFORD, Conn. — A Durham doctor surrendered her medical license Friday morning amid accusations that she distributed fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine and mask exemptions. After receiving an anonymous tip this summer, the Connecticut Department of Public Health had been investigating the physician, Dr. Sue McIntosh, for mailing exemption notes to anyone who asked, without having met them or reviewed their medical records. “The results of this investigation send a strong message that Dr. Mcintosh’s actions are totally unacceptable,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents.” State records showed Friday afternoon that McIntosh’s license was no longer active. DPH suspended McIntosh’s last week amid an investigation. In light of her decision to voluntarily surrender her license, a hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday has now been canceled. Any exemption forms issued by McIntosh are invalid, DPH said. ©2021 Hartford Courant. Visit at courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Doctor turns in license after accusation of distributing false vaccine exemptions
- By Alex Putterman Hartford Courant (TNS)
