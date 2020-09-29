Most southern West Virginia residents have long been familiar with Dr. Ayne Amjad.
In addition to her work with her medical practice, the Raleigh County native has been in the news in recent years during her campaigns for Beckley mayor in 2016 and for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.
But since July 8, residents throughout the state have heard her name — and seen her face — on a nearly daily basis, as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Covid-19 briefings.
That’s when Justice named Amjad as the state’s new public health officer.
Amjad said it wasn’t a position to which she’d ever aspired, but when the opportunity presented itself, she leaped.
“I never thought about it until I heard it (the job) was open,” she said. “It wasn’t on my radar.”
Not on her radar, but definitely in her wheelhouse. In addition to a medical degree from Marshall University, Amjad also has a master’s degree in public health from West Virginia University.
Though she’s embarked on her new journey in the midst of a global pandemic, Amjad said she’s excited to use the position to help West Virginians, not only with the pressing Covid crisis, but also with other public health-related issues.
l l l
Amjad said she decided at a young age to pursue a degree in medicine.
“It was middle school, I’d say,” the 42-year-old recalled. “I saw what my dad was doing and I always thought it was nice to help people. And it’s a practical profession.”
Amjad’s father was Dr. Hassan Amjad, who practiced in both Oak Hill and Beckley before his sudden death in 2017.
As a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, Amjad volunteered as a candy striper at Raleigh General Hospital every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.
She said that experience, as well as watching her father work, cemented her plan.
“I used to go with him to the offices,” she said. “He was close to a lot of patients, so we met a lot of them. That was the kind of environment I grew up in. I saw the joy of it and the sadness of it. I saw it was a good thing to do.
“I guess you could say I never thought of anything else.”
After high school, Amjad attended Virginia Tech, where she majored in biochemistry.
She then received her degree in public health while working for nearly two years for the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH).
“That’s where I learned occupational health,” she said of her time working on the Beryllium Research Team studying lung disease. “Back then, in 2000, it was kind of new.”
After Amjad graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2007, she completed her residency in internal medicine at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. In 2010, she returned to Beckley to begin her own practice.
“I never liked bigger cities where you had to commute,” Amjad explained. “I liked the atmosphere of West Virginia and Beckley. People are kind and polite. They smile and wave.
“Coming back home was a no-brainer.”
She came back home ready to work, too, first at a clinic associated with Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital before opening her own practice.
“It was hard to start initially,” she said. “But I had a lot of support with family. Everyone tried to help me as much as they could.”
With her own practice off the ground, Amjad began working in rehab at Encompass HealthSouth in Princeton as well and opened a second office in Mercer County.
With the assistance of a nurse practitioner she hired for her Beckley office, she continued at that hectic pace for eight years, until assuming her role with the state.
Along the way, she started the nonprofit organization Bee Better to help fight opioids and better the health of the area. When her father passed suddenly in August 2017, she picked up where he left off in his fight to assist the people of Minden, who say they have been exposed to cancer-causing PCBs for decades.
“After he passed, everyone started calling me (for help) to not lose everything he had done,” she said. “So, I did whatever I could do to help.”
What she discovered, though, was that it’s not always easy to make your voice heard from the ground floor.
She said it’s one of the reasons she ran for office — twice.
“On a community level, you can only get so far with your voice,” she said. “To do things you have to have a certain other level to elevate your voice. That’s why I ran. Otherwise, on a personal level, I have no political motivation. I was trying to make changes in Minden and in other places in the community and the only way I saw that people would listen to me and hear my voice in government was if I ran.”
She was unsuccessful, yet she continued to use her voice and became the face of Covid-19 education and testing in southern West Virginia in the early spring, opening a testing tent in her parking lot and advocating for safety.
In fact, she said she was already familiar with Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus task force czar, before she took on her new job.
“I emailed Clay Marsh a lot, actually, before I set up my Covid tent because I wanted to make sure I wasn’t stepping on anyone’s toes down here,” she said. “So, I knew him a little bit.”
As public health officer, however, she’s no longer seeing patients.
“It was a big change,” she said. “It happened fast. One minute I was there and the next minute I was gone and had to shift all my patients to other providers.
“But I’m glad to be here.”
l l l
Amjad said it’s been nonstop in the nearly three months since she assumed her duties as West Virginia public health officer.
“I have not stopped working since I started,” she said. “There is not one day I have not worked.”
Covid, of course, has taken up most of her time, as, in addition to appearing on the governor’s updates, she pores over statistics, attends meetings and visits health departments, schools and nursing homes throughout the state.
“We’re focusing on nursing homes a lot,” she said, explaining the formation of nursing home strike teams to address outbreaks and preventative measures. “Covid is the focus, but it also brings more attention to what’s going on behind the doors of nursing homes. That’s our most vulnerable population.”
Though Covid has taken most of her attention so far, Amjad said West Virginia is still mired in a number of other public health problems.
“It’s always there,” she said of obesity and the opioid epidemic, which she said she fears has been made worse by Covid. “It’s on my radar. The biggest thing with opioids is mental health and depression and patients who have struggled haven’t seen their health care providers or counselors during Covid and I think they’ve suffered the most.”
She said she feels she’s in the best position to make changes with those problems in her current job.
Just as with Minden.
“I see a different perspective now,” she said. “It’s frustrating when you’re on the public end and you can’t get an answer and you think no one cares, but that’s not true. There’s a lot of people who care and work really hard, but there’s so much volume and sometimes it’s hard to know where to send the information.”
She said she’s working on streamlining the process, making it easier for people on the ground to communicate with the right people at the state level.
“I told the people in Minden, it’s not that no one cares,” she said. “We can hear you.
“And there’s so many towns like Minden that we can help.”
l l l
Though it’s been constant since July 8, Amjad said she’s happy in her new role.
After receiving positive attention for the community initiatives she began in recent years, however, she said she’s had to learn to adjust to ridicule now that she’s a public official.
“No matter what you do, no one is happy with you,” she said. “It’s impossible to make everybody happy and it’s become apparent to me now that people play politics and I’m not used to that, but I guess that’s what I signed up for.”
Despite the criticism, she said she’s determined to work through whatever crisis arises and believes brighter days are ahead, but only if West Virginians work together.
“We can get through it, but we have to stick together and believe in the science that we know,” she said, adding putting politics aside would also be a big help. “Otherwise, we cannot be successful. We have to believe and have hope that we can make it.”
She uses the word “hope” instead of trust because she said she believes trust is something that is built.
“So, you have to have the hope and believe that you can get through this and you have to stick together, but you can’t do that if there’s so much arguing.”
She said she worries about what arguing might be doing to the state’s youngest residents.
“There’s a saying that what we do now affects us five or 10 years from now and I believe it’s going to have an impact on our children’s mental health and social skills,” she said. “I think we should be paying attention to what we do with them now and not just with school and education.
“How we handle things is very important,” she continued. “They’re very observant to how we’re reacting and how the climate is around them. Adults are too busy fighting about stuff instead of focusing on the kids, as usual, and the kids are just there watching us fight.
“We can get over it, hopefully, but little people are still forming.”
And just as she did when she started her #WearAMask campaign in the spring, she said wearing a mask is key.
“Adults are the ones who are spreading it,” she said of Covid. “Adults need to bear down. Everyone has Covid fever, I understand that. There are people who don’t want to wear masks. I understand all the reasonings. I’ve heard them. Thousands of times. But, unfortunately, that’s all we have as a tool is mask wearing and social distancing. That’s what we know works for now. Until we have some better information from science, that’s what we need to do.”
