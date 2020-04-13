Doctor asks public to make 3D masks

A Beckley physician is making face masks for local health care workers on his personal 3-D printer, and he is asking local residents who own one of the high-tech printers to help.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the virus. Face masks and shields are vital to protect doctors, nurses and other health care workers who are caring for patients during the pandemic.
Some local workers are wearing garbage bags on their legs and wrapping bandanas around their faces, local medical workers have reported.
Dr. Saad Zafar of Farhat Medical Clinic on South Kanawha Street said he and his brother, Dr. Jawad Zafar, learned of the 3-D masks that may be printed on personal computers, after speaking to colleagues in New York — the worst-hit state for COVID-19 deaths.
"The discussion brought up alternatives to conventional PPE given the current shortage," explained Dr. Zafar. "They shared the design.
"As West Virginians, it's in our blood to come together and help our community, neighbor and anyone who is in need," he said. "As this pandemic progresses, West Virginia is at highest risk."
The Zafar brothers have been buying materials and printing the masks and face shields. Starting this week, they plan to deliver masks to intensive care units (ICU) at Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH Hospital, but they need other West Virginians to make masks for health care workers, too.
"We are limited by the number of printers we have at our disposal, and the time (14 hours) it takes to print one mask, which does not include the assembly process," he explained.
Rubber seals must be placed around the mask edges.
He said the BECMv1 design group in Buffalo, N.Y., developed the 3-D mask known as the Buffalo e-NABLE Crisis Mask. The group made the design file open to the public so that anyone may print out a mask on a 3-D printer.
The mask is not the N-95 mask, which offers a higher level of protection against the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, but it offers more protection than many health care workers currently have, he said.
"This is for a respirator type mask," Zafar explained. "However, this does not by any means replace the N-95 mask.
"Instead, it provides a step-up protection from a surgical mask or a bandana," he said. "These type of face shields limit the exposure of the health care worker when patients cough or even sneeze.
"The face shields can be reused, after they have been thoroughly cleaned with disinfectant such as hydrogen peroxide, Clorox or 70 percent ethyl alcohol."
Zafar said local hospitals and clinics are facing a "significant shortage" of both respirator masks and face shields. A face shield design is also available.
Zafar said sourcing materials for the masks and shields were slow to arrive. Once he got the materials last week, he said, he began printing.
By Saturday, he had made 10 masks and 17 shields. He donated most to local clinics and plans to continue making the masks and shields.
"After fine-tuning the sourcing material and production delays, our next batch will be going to hospital staff in both hospitals," he said.
Several 3-D printers at area high schools and middle schools are being used to produce the masks, but there is still a severe local shortage.
Zafar implored residents, business owners and others with 3-D printers to help by making the masks. One mask takes 14 hours to print, and the bracket for the facial takes about three hours to print, he added.
"If anyone is able to help, they can use the websites provided, or they can feel free to contact us at saadzafardo@gmail.com," he said.
The open source format files for printing are available at the following sites:
Face mask: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4268466
Video for mask: https://youtu.be/sfkIDq3Xo-4
Face shield: https://3dverkstan.se/protective-visor/
Video for shield: https://youtu.be/CHDMdyN5Jjs