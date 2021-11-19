“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – NOV. 19, 2021
$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize
[TO BE ANNOUNCED WEEK OF NOV. 29]
$50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize
Mauren Fisher, Fairmont
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Jillian Achee, Morgantown
Julia Austria, Morgantown
Makayla Bagnell, Inwood
Presley Baker, Lewisburg
Fiona Bechtel, Beckley
Emma Beckner, Buckhannon
Savannah Bischoff, Shepherdstown
Mason Brown, Winfield
Willow Butcher, Mineral Wells
Ava Carey, Charles Town
Timothy Carney, Red House
Nadia Cicenas, Hurricane
Ruby Cyphert, Morgantown
Oliver Dann, Wheeling
Owen Dobrzynski Hines, Wheeling
Hazel Ford, Lewisburg
Hudson Gannon, Hurricane
Christian Gottlieb, Harpers Ferry
Grant Hayes, Morgantown
Addison Huffman, Walton
Norah Knabenshue, Morgantown
Mikaila Lawrence, Parsons
Zoie Meadows, Ravenswood
Kees Umina, Charleston
Holden Waybright, Summit Point
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Dustin Adkins, Layland
Jax Allen, Vienna
Jonathan Arnold, Clarksburg
Madison Ayers, Oceana
Lillian Barker, Chapmanville
Everleigh Boone, Shepherdstown
Jude-Desiree Boone, Shepherdstown
Laura Brannon, Cedarville
Elia Braunlich, Wheeling
Lillian Burns, Morgantown
Timothy Carpenter, Ansted
Channing Carroll, Elkins
Karlee Caudill, Victor
Thomas Christy, Shrewsbury
Jordan Clark, Harpers Ferry
Bella Click, Beckley
Dylan Cook, Pineville
Cal Culicerto, Beckley
Anndrea Cummings, Jane Lew
Maverick Dale, Winfield
Dalton Deweese, Point Pleasant
Kaden Duff, Beckley
Emmalee Dunlap, Uneeda
Reese Dye, Huntington
Adrianna Edwards, Matewan
Ronald Edwards, Beverly
Audley Elliott, Bridgeport
Ethan Elswick, Morgantown
Levi Fain, Princeton
Ricky Ferris, Lenore
Ryan Flowers, South Charleston
Emma Foster, Ashford
Abigail Hope Frey, Philippi
Savannah Goins, Rainelle
Elliana Grant, Hurricane
Devon Green, St. Albans
Ayven Gus, Beckley
Nicholas Hart, Bluefield
Travis Henry, Wheeling
Jacob Heubi, Bruceton Mills
Shelby Holley, Nallen
Carsyn Hughes, Dunbar
Kristen Jones, Parkersburg
Theodore Kennen, Burnsville
Lyda Elizabeth King, Lindside
Kenley Kveton, Salt Rock
Conrad Laird, Lewisburg
Sara Lawrence, Peterstown
Rocco Lazo, South Charleston
Broxton Litteral, Kenova
Christopher Lyons, Buckhannon
Seth Margolis, Charleston
Della Mathers, Washington
Nevaeh Mavety, Wheeling
Aiden Merritt, Parkersburg
Randy Miller, St. Albans
Tanner Miller, Elkins
Alexander Mobley, Kenna
Macy Mogyoros, Fairmont
Joshua Molnar, Charles Town
Zakkary Moss, Inwood
Liam Murphy, Bridgeport
Chase Northup, Mason
Lawson O'Neal, Holden
Jackson Oxley, Charleston
Markous Petty, Bluefield
Brody Pinson, Alkol
Angel Rader, Vienna
Sarah Rader, Hedgesville
Halle Reesman, Coalton
Charlotte Rice, Kenova
Olivia Roberts, Friendly
Teagan Robey, Core
Bethany Rosiek, Fayetteville
Jamie Ross, Salt Rock
Dylan Samples, Charleston
Rayna Schnopp, Morgantown
Sarah Shaver, Nitro
Austin Short, Scott Depot
Cecil Shrewsbury, Beckley
Carleigh Smith, Barboursville
Kyra Smith, Parkersburg
Wyatt Smith, Rainelle
Jonah Smithson, Ravenswood
Richard Snodgrass, Sissonville
Cuyler Spencer, Charleston
Zakare Stephens, Morgantown
Maleigha Stover, Martinsburg
Ian Tatgenhorst, Lewisburg
Bryson Thomas, Dunbar
Mason Titchenal, Bridgeport
Laken Toler, Maben
Richard Tusing, Buckhannon
Mavrick Vincent, Fairmont
Owen Walker, Parkersburg
Ace Walton, St. Albans
Parker Wamsley, Charleston
Bodhi Warner, Huntington
Jayda Weekley, New Martinsville
Ashlyn Yoho, New Martinsville
The spelling of names and locations is based on each winner's registration form and may contain errors. Any corrections will be posted to the online version of this press release on the Governor's website. Any winner who has a question or concern regarding their prize should call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 29.
Additional giveaways will also be held during the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.
All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.