CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has today that customers may visit any of the 57 local license service agencies across the state that are currently open to do title work and obtain temporary license plates and registrations. With the continued closure of all Regional Offices due to COVID-19 and best practice recommendations, DMV has been processing title work and issuing registrations and license plates through the mail.
Additionally, Commissioner Frazier continues to encourage customers to take advantage of online services, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.
A list of available license services across the state on our website, dmv.wv.gov
For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.