charleston – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that a 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions has been granted to include expirations occurring in the month of May due to the continued closure of all Regional Offices, in keeping with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19.
This announcement revises the recent memorandum that extended the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April (and now May) of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:
— Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver’s License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.
— Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.
— Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.
Any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.
The US Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of the Federal REAL ID deadline of enforcement to October 1, 2021.
Many of DMV’s most requested transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.
A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov.