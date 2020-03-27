A 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions has been granted through the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles due to the closure of all regional offices, in keeping with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19.
The DMV is extending the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:
l Any driver’s license including commercial driver’s license;
l Instructional permits, including commercial permits;
l Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates;
l Any CDL holder whose medical certification expires in March or April will have an additional three months to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.
Many of DMV’s most requested transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.
Online services include:
l Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)
l Duplicate driver’s license request;
l Vehicle registration renewals;
l Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards;
l Print your driving record;
l Check your driver’s license status.
A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov.
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is taking this extraordinary action in response to the national and state states of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus.
For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.