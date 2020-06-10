charleston — Effective immediately, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler to include the offices of Martinsburg, Morgantown and Summersville. Additionally, vehicle transaction appointments have been added to the Logan, Elkins, Summersville, Morgantown and Martinsburg Regional Offices.
Customers may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. Customers without internet access can call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.
For more information and updates, including the online services portal and scheduling information, visit the DMV website.