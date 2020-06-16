charleston — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler to include the offices of Point Pleasant, Princeton and Welch.
These offices will be able to do all driver and vehicle transactions except for driver’s license skills testing. They join 15 other offices across the state that are already taking appointments.
Visit dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. Customers without internet access can call 304-558-3938. For information and updates, including the online services portal and scheduling, visit the DMV website.