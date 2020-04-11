The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the state’s sixth death from COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon, but other sources were reporting three deaths on the day pushing the state’s total to eight.
As reported by MetroNews, the Monongalia County Health Department reported on its Facebook page Saturday morning that a third patient from Sundale Nursing Home had died. The woman in her 80s died at Sundale on Friday, the Dominion Post confirmed.
Likewise, The Logan Banner was reporting that Teddy Nelson, 25, of Logan, died of complications from COVID-19 at Logan Regional Medical Center on Saturday after being on a ventilator for nearly two weeks.
Nelson was a 2013 graduate of Logan High, The Banner reported, and a former offensive and defensive lineman for the high school football team. He was a welder who worked for a mine equipment company.
The Banner also reported that Nelson’s mother, Nikki, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
The state DHHR reported a death Saturday evening of an 82-year-old Wayne County woman who it said had underlying medical conditions.
As of now, the state has only confirmed six deaths in connection with COVID-19. As of Saturday evening, the Monongalia and Logan county deaths had not yet been officially recorded by the DHHR.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the DHHR was reporting 591 confirmed cases, a rise of 17 cases from a day earlier, which was one of the smaller increases in recent weeks. The DHHR reported that 15,819 residents had been tested for COVID-19.
The counting remains an inexact science. On Friday, the DHHR had reported three confirmed cases in Fayette County. On Saturday, the DHHR reported two cases in the county.
McDowell County’s total increased by one to five on Saturday, according to the DHHR, and Summers County recorded its first confirmed case, becoming the 45th county of the state’s 55 counties that have had at least one case of COVID-19.
No other county in southern West Virginia reported an increase in its daily tally.
Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle leads the count with 91 confirmed cases. Kanawha is close with 83.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (91), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (83), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).