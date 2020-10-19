No county, the statistics say, is immune.
And West Virginia’s lead medical expert warns the worst is yet to come.
With coronavirus cases on the rise across much of the nation, state officials in West Virginia are reporting troubling trends, too, and sounding the alarm about the need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and washing hands with warm, soapy water.
Or, as Gov. Jim Justice, pleaded again on Monday, “Follow the guidelines."
For the second straight week, according to an Associated Press analysis, West Virginia has set a record for the number of weekly statewide confirmed coronavirus cases as officials continue to urge widespread testing.
The 1,644 positive cases reported from Oct. 12 through Sunday shattered the mark of 1,350 cases set in the previous week, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources website.
The trend holds for the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald's primary market, especially in Mercer County where cases grew by 28 from Oct. 5-12, but by 111 this past week.
Perhaps to be expected in the region’s most populous county, Raleigh also put up a significant increase in the number of cases, 45 the week before last, and 57 the past seven days.
For context, Raleigh County had 15 cases on June 1, Mercer County 13 – two and a half months into the pandemic’s arrival in the state. Now they have 665 and 578, respectively.
But the accelerated transmission of the disease was also showing itself in sparsely populated counties, too. Wyoming County, which moved to red Monday on the state’s color coded map that reflects the rate of transmission of the disease, reported seven cases during the week of Oct. 5-12 and then a swift and sudden rise to 41 last week.
Monroe and Nicholas counties were stacking up cases as well, with 45 and 49 cases the past two weeks, respectively.
Across the region, the nine counties reported a cumulative 2,856 confirmed Covid cases on Monday – 340 more than last Monday which more than doubled the 160 additional cases the counties reported from Oct. 5-12.
The number of active cases statewide also hit a record Monday at about 5,100 – up 25 percent, or about 1,000 more cases, since the end of September.
“As the governor said we know across the country we are starting to see a significant uptick of Covid-19,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state Covid-19 Czar, who joined Gov. Justice in a virtual pandemic briefing Monday. “In West Virginia, we also saw a younger demographic of people that tended to have more Covid in the summer. Now, if you look at our seven-day trend, it is more even.”
As the weather gets colder outside, and people spend more time indoors, transmission of the virus among family members and smaller groups of people also is expected to increase.
“I would really plead with the people of West Virginia, Covid is really starting to rear its head, and it’s going to get worse,” Marsh said.
There were 212 new virus cases reported in the state on Monday and the number of active virus cases in the Mountain State was over 5,000 with 177 people in West Virginia hospitalized as a result of the highly infectious disease. The cumulative percent of positive cases in the state was 2.83 percent Monday, comparatively benign in the Unted States.
Still the state’s “rt” number, or statewide transmission ranking, increased to 1.03 Monday. Despite the increase, Justice said West Virginia is still ranked 9th in terms of the best transmission rate in the nation.
“We want to be significantly under 1.00, but we’re still ninth best in the country” Justice said. “Why is that? All you’ve got to do is turn the TV on and look. This disease is running rampant across our country.”
West Virginia has reported at least 399 virus-related deaths but none since Friday. Another 14,799 people in the state who contracted the virus have since recovered.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. And Justice said state officials also were not aware of any new deaths as of Monday morning.
However, the virus is still spreading in the community. Justice said there were 43 active outbreaks at long-term facilities in the state as of Monday, and 13 outbreaks at churches. One of those church outbreak sites is located in Mercer County, although state officials are not identifying the churches by name. Another 19 school outbreaks were reported, with two of those outbreak sites being Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School, both in Mercer County.
Justice added that there are now 12 active cases of Covvid-19 among inmates within the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system, including one case at Mount Olive in Fayette County and one at the McDowell County Correctional Center in Welch.
“We should all realize this dreaded killer is now ramped up across the United Stated, and that includes West Virginia,” Justice said. “West Virginians please wear your masks. Please follow the guidelines.”
In terms of the state’s color-coded county alert map, Justice announced Monday that Monroe County was back in the orange with a 5.14 percent virus positivity rate. Despite a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases within Mercer County Schools in recent days – including new virus cases Monday at Bluefield High School and Mountain Valley Elementary – Mercer County was downgraded from yellow to a green color coding Monday with a 2.99 percent positivity rating on the school re-entry map.
“I just sound like a broken record, but we’ve got to someway continue to test,” Justice said. “We have to absolutely continue to test more and more.”
The DHHR will is offering free testing in Fayette County today, Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, in Mt. Hope.
Cases per county: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,425), Boone (299), Braxton (40), Brooke (196), Cabell (1,197), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (720), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (160), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (625), Jackson (355), Jefferson (525), Kanawha (3,340), Lewis (66), Lincoln (214), Logan (711), Marion (355), Marshall (250), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (578), Mineral (204), Mingo (507), Monongalia (2,228), Monroe (196), Morgan (102), Nicholas (174), Ohio (459), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (176), Putnam (796), Raleigh (665), Randolph (378), Ritchie (27), Roane (88), Summers (80), Taylor (161), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (225), Wayne (495), Webster (24), Wetzel (82), Wirt (28), Wood (491), Wyoming (178).
The Associated Press contributed to this story.