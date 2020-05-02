On April 23, Daniel “Dan” and Margaret “Tippie” Lively celebrated 60 years of marriage – their diamond anniversary – in the solitude of their Beckley home where they have been self-isolating since COVID-19 made its way to West Virginia.
Plans were in the works for a family gathering on Saturday, April 25, to commemorate the occasion. But the coronavirus pandemic upset all of that. No one wanted to put Dan, 81, and Tippie, 80, in harm’s way.
According to Sherri Holliday, the couple’s youngest child and only daughter, Tippie’s nurse is the only person who has been allowed inside the Lively home for several weeks. She comes in for a few hours in the mornings so that Dan can run errands.
Tippie suffers from dementia and has been mostly nonverbal for almost a decade. Dan has been her primary caregiver.
“I think the reason that I have been able to live this long is because it is my duty to take care of her,” Dan said. “She has always been good to me. She is kindhearted and never knew a stranger, and now it’s my turn to take care of her.
“I will for as long as I’m able.”
Dan reflected on the last 60 years, starting with how the couple met and started dating in 1958.
“I met her in Cranberry,” he said, the first words of a love story that has spanned six decades.
“I went to pick up my friend one afternoon and we were just gonna ride around. We saw two girls walking and he knew them, but I didn’t.”
One of the girls was someone he would come to know as Tippie Rogusky.
“My friend told me to stop and so I did,” Dan said. “We talked for a few minutes and then asked them if they wanted to go get something to eat and they said sure.”
Dan and Tippie took a liking to each other. He offered to drive Tippie home from work the very next day. She said sure.
“We started dating soon after that,” Dan said. “Her parents took a liking to me and mine took a liking to her. We dated for a few years and then we got married. I guess you can say we lived happily ever after.”
When asked where the nickname “Tippie” came from, Dan chuckled.
“Her dad gave her that name and that’s what she always went by. She’d actually get mad if you called her Margaret,” he said.
On April 23, 1960, Dan and Tippie eloped at a local preacher’s house.
Since then, the couple has welcomed three children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren – 11 in July. They lived in Beckley, Cranberry and Charleston before moving to California. And then they came home. They settled back at their first home that, while they were away, served as a starter home for members of the family.
“I feel that I can speak for myself, my siblings, and our families that we are so very blessed to have parents and grandparents like them,” Holliday said. “They are truly selfless people whose life is evident of such.
“I am honored to be able to say that my parents have been married 60 years. That alone speaks volumes for the love and hard work that they have put into each other. I have seen them hold fast to their wedding vows in all aspects, to love and cherish, for richer or poorer, for better for worse, and many times, but most currently, in sickness and in health.”
She continued, focusing on the “nurturing and loving” way her father has cared for her mother since she became ill.
“Even on most days she doesn’t know who he is, he shows such devotion and sacrifice,” Hollidays said. “There’s nothing like seeing her smile and eyes light up when, even if it’s just for a minute, she does realize who he is.
“I know in my heart she would do the same for him had it been that way,” Holliday said. “This is true love. They are such an inspiration and have a legacy of love and commitment for their children and grandchildren. I thank God for them every day.”
“I was telling someone just the other day that 60 years sounds like a long time,” Dan mused, “but looking back it seems like just a short time.
“With the kids growing up and going to school and then the grandkids and then their kids it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long,” Dan said. “I attribute making it 60 years to lots of love and lots of luck.”
Although the couple couldn’t have a party like they did for their other milestone anniversaries, Dan made sure to keep his tradition of giving his wife a dozen roses on their special day.
“We didn’t leave the house and we didn’t go anywhere, but she had her roses. We had a good day together. She didn’t know what was going on, but I kept telling her and showing her the flowers. I kept saying, ‘You’ve put up with me for 60 years,’ and she’d just smile.
“I’m hoping when all this is over, we can have a big cookout with the whole family. Just to be together and celebrate.”