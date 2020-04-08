Updating its daily tally from a morning press release, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported late Wednesday afternoon that there were now 483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 71 more than what had been reported Tuesday morning and 21 more than what the DHHR had reported Wednesday morning.
The afternoon tally also stated that 12,859 residents had tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths.
Other credible sources are reporting five deaths.
The morning report also stated that both Mercer County (6) and McDowell County (3) tallies had climbed by one each in confirmed cases. Those remained unchanged in the afternoon report.
Raleigh County, however, had registered its fifth confirmed case, according to the later DHHR report.
All other southern West Virginia counties had no new confirmed cases and Summers County has yet to have a confirmed case.
*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (13), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), **Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (73), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).