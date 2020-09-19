DHHR: Two Raleigh women die of Covid-19

As West Virginia’s case fatality rate climbed passed the national average, two Raleigh County women and two Mercer County men were among 11 West Virginians whose Covid-related deaths were confirmed Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of the two Raleigh women, a 62-year-old and a 79-year-old, and the two Mercer County men, one 66 and the other 79, along with a 67-year-old man from Cabell County, an 81-year-old man from Putnam County, a 93-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 48-year-old man from Hardy County.
Their deaths push the state total to 308.
The state’s fatality rate for those who contract the disease has risen to 2.90 percent, inching ahead of the national rate of 2.86 percent. The state rate also eclipses those of two border states, Virginia (2.12 percent) and Kentucky (1.84 percent).
The state reported 191 new cases of the highly infectious disease on Saturday with a 3.13 percent daily positive test rate. There have been 13,874 cases in the state since tracking began in March.
Fayette County added 10 more cases in the Saturday report, pushing its total to 534 – 84 more than a week ago.
McDowell County had six cases subtracted from its Friday total and now stands at 80 cases.
Summers County added six cases in the Saturday report. Mercer County added four cases, Nicholas added three, Wyoming County added two, Greenbrier and Raleigh counties each added one, and Monroe County stayed flat.
Over the past week, the nine counties in The Register-Herald primary market added 228 cases collectively, a 13.1 percent increase, pushing its total to 1,967. Over the same period, the rest of the state has seen its cases grow 10.4 percent.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (938), Boone (192), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (712), Calhoun (23), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (534), Gilmer (21), Grant (150), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (80), Harrison (336), Jackson (238), Jefferson (418), Kanawha (2,258), Lewis (38), Lincoln (152), Logan (565), Marion (253), Marshall (154), Mason (134), McDowell (80), Mercer (398), Mineral (163), Mingo (353), Monongalia (1,867), Monroe (146), Morgan (50), Nicholas (82), Ohio (349), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (484), Raleigh (471), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (47), Summers (40), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (339), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (347), Wyoming (96).