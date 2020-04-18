Two more West Virginians have died from the effects of COVID-19, and both were residents of a nursing home, according to Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.
The deaths – an 83-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County – bring the state’s total to 18.
The DHHR’s Saturday afternoon report also said the state had topped 800 confirmed cases with 825, up 50 from the agency’s Friday afternoon report.
The DHHR also reported 19,794 lab tests, 706 more than the previous day.
The state’s positive test rate continued to climb this week, registering at 4.04 percent as of Friday, well behind the national rate of 19.43 percent.
Likewise, the state’s fatality rate of those who contracted the illness was 2.083 percent compared to the national average of 4.664 percent. West Virginia, as of Friday, had tested 1.093 percent of its population while across the U.S., 1.082 percent of the population has been tested.
In The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia, Monroe County had two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to four. No other county reported additional cases.
Kanawha County, with seven additional cases, now leads the state with 111, overtaking Berkley (107).
Conformed cases by county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (107), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (30), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (70), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (111), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (4), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (75), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).