Deaths attributed to COVID-19 continued a slow climb in West Virginia on Friday as the Department of Health and Human Resources reported two more victims, pushing the state’s total to 64.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old woman from Wayne County and a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Those two counties are among a handful that have been hit harder than others. Kanawha County now has 197 confirmed cases of COVID with 15 deaths, while Wayne County has 96 confirmed cases with nine deaths. Berkeley County leads the state in the number of cases with 205 while Jackson County leads in the number of deaths with 17.
In Kanawha County, seven of the deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities, the same number that Wayne County has recorded at its one and only such facility, the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Neither of the deaths reported Friday took place at such a facility, but in total, 32 – half of the state’s tally – have across the state.
The DHHR has now collected 71,682 test results, 1,447 of which were positive for a 2.02 percent positive test result. From Thursday to Friday, the DHHR reported 2,734 lab results with 13 coming back positive.
Fayette County added two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, continuing a recent trend, and Wyoming County added one positive test result, pushing its total to two.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (205), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (138), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (197), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (2).